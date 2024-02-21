Buncombe, Asheville schools merger: County nears contractor choice to evaluate impact

ASHEVILLE – Buncombe County will soon select a contractor to evaluate a merger between Asheville City and county schools.

The unfunded mandate handed down from the North Carolina General Assembly in September requires county and city school districts to conduct joint merger studies by the beginning of 2025. Buncombe is on track to deliver the report adhering to the state timeline, county Strategic Partnerships Director Rachael Sawyer told the county board during a Feb. 20 briefing.

Commissioners Martin Moore, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Parker Sloan did not attend the briefing or the ensuing meeting.

Buncombe chose to take the lead on the project in October. The county issued a request for proposals in the beginning of December. By the time officials closed the portal in mid-January, seven vendors submitted proposals. Representatives from each school district and the county government are selecting the vendor. A recommendation for a selection will be presented to the board in March.

Asheville Middle School, part of the city school district that will be evaluated for merger with county schools.

During the briefing, commissioners shared concerns about the focus of the study. Moments before delivering a proclamation to declare February Black Legacy Month, Commissioner Al Whitesides shared concerns about the ACS achievement gap.

“I hope we will be serious about it and do the right thing by our kids. Because we’ve lost two generations in the city, kids who look like me, because we haven’t taken care of them,” said Whitseides, who is Black.

During the 2021-22 school year, Black students in both districts were less likely to meet performance metrics and more likely to be disciplined at school than their white peers, a 2023 Buncombe County report showed.

Board Chair Brownie Newman asked about how the study would evaluate the financial benefits of merging the two districts. Commissioner Amanda Edwards, who is running for board chair, asked whether the study would investigate how a merger would impact students and professionals in the school districts.

“I just hope we do better than the commission I was on in the 70s,” Commissioner Al Whitesides said about the study to evaluate consolidation between county and city school districts.

The consolidation study will evaluate the economic and education impact of merging the two districts, per state guidance. Sawyer said that the study will deploy focus groups and interviews to evaluate the impact on students and educators. The study will distinguish between the offerings at each district and uncover opportunities created by a merger, she said.

The consolidation study comes as ACS enrollment continues to decline. Schools in the district have lost 600 students since the 2014-2015 school year, ACS Superintendent Maggie Fehrman told a Feb. 19 district special board meeting.

Sawyer said that ACS enrollment and facility studies will be provided to the contractor.

Work for the study will begin in April. The contractor will deliver recommendations to the school boards and commissioners by the end of December. Those elected bodies will mull those recommendations and deliver thoughts to the state by Feb. 15, 2025.

A 24-person project team will work with the contractor to direct its work. Members from both school systems and county government are part of the team, as well as students, teachers and parents.

Sawyer said that her team would likely ask for the county to appropriate general funds to pay for the new contractor.

Before turning to the next speaker, Whitesides recalled a fraught consolidation study team he joined nearly a half century ago. He recalled that the Asheville City Council and the County Commission never discussed the report created by that team.

“I just hope we do better than the commission I was on in the 70s,” he said. "Neither report ever saw the light of day."

City Government Reporter Sarah Honosky contributed to this report.

