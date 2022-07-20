Buncombe Commission votes to approve $500,000 annually for 'future reparation budgets'

A pro-reparations mural in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE - Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously July 19 to make its $500,000 contribution to community reparations an annually recurring budget line for “as long as needed,” with an annual increase of 2%.

In a news release following the decision, the county phrased the decision as adding $500,000 “to future reparations budgets.”

The move came after a letter from the Community Reparations Commission in a June 27 requested “that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners include a line item in their budget for reparations for Black people in Buncombe County as a percentage of the overall budget in perpetuity.”

The county already has committed to contributing $2 million in its 2023 fiscal year budget.

Now it will give at least $500,000 a year for as long as necessary, according to a motion commission voted to approve July 19.

The city of Asheville made an initial investment of $2.1 million for the project, $500,000 in fiscal year 2023 and at least $500,000 annually and perpetually.

Several members of the public spoke for roughly 30 minutes in support of the budget increase, followed later by comments from commissioners.

“We are at the intersection of yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Commissioner Al Whitesides said, noting his personal and familial history for racial equity in Western North Carolina. “This is going to make our whole community stronger. This is something that will help us heal.”

Buncombe County Commissioner Al Whitesides

Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara supported the ongoing budget line proposal.

“I certainly understand the many reasons why the commission wants to have a clear foundation of what baseline funding looks like,” she said. Other commissioners expressed support for the move, as well. Commissioner Pressley expressed reservation about the “in perpetuity” language.

On May 23, the historic Reparations Commission tasked to lead the city's reparation process, made its first recommendation to Asheville and the county: that reparation funding be included in both the city and county budgets in perpetuity.

A 25-member body, the all-Black commission is composed of five selections each from the city and county, and 15 members selected by Asheville's legacy neighborhoods. Also in the room are seven alternates, two selected by each of the government bodies and three by the neighborhoods.

Dewana Little attends a Communuty Reparations Committee meeting on June 6, 2022.

The commission is charged with making short, medium and long-term recommendations to repair damage caused by public and private systemic racism.

Buncombe chose not to fund “in perpetuity” but rather for “as long as needed,” wording proposed in Whitesides’ motion.

The Reparations Commission is expected to make immediate recommendations Oct. 1, with short-term recommendations to follow in March 2023, medium-term recommendations in August 2023 and long-term recommendations in February 2024.

Its work is anticipated to close out in April 2024.

