Buncombe County to cancel burn ban, citing light winds, Great Smokies ban lifted

ASHEVILLE – Burn barrels languished in Buncombe County garages in November as wildfires raged throughout Western North Carolina. These barrels will finally assume their position in the yard.

Buncombe County’s burn ban will lift Nov. 30, according to a recent news release.

The county’s Fire Marshal Kevin Tipton issued the ban Nov. 5. Tipton told the Citizen Times Nov. 29 that the ban was the longest he had imposed in his two years as the county’s top fire official.

A favorable forecast and availability of state resources led Tipton to lift the ban. He said that it was a collaborative decision with Buncombe County emergency services leaders. Tipton said he also consulted with the forest service and fire chiefs in the area. A combination of light winds, lower temperatures and higher humidity lead to conditions that are less dangerous for burning. There are also state resources available for county staff in the case of a major fire.

The National Park Service also lifted a burn ban in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, effective Nov. 29 according to a news release.

Campers in the park can have campfires in designated backcountry and front country campsites. The release advised campers to minimize the size of fires, attend and fully extinguish fires.

