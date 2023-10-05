Buncombe County commissioners approve funding for school pay increases

ASHEVILLE – Despite pleas from local school representatives to make a larger commitment, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners officially approved a 1-cent per $100 property tax rate increase, intended to supplement local school employee pay at their Oct. 3 meeting. Commissioners also appropriated $1 million in prior budget revisions to education. This will generate a total of $6.1 million.

County commissioners originally approved the increase during a June 20 board meeting when they deliberated over and ultimately adopted the $610.4 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year. This brought the tax rate to 49.8 cents per $100. That would mean a a $1,494 property tax on a $300,000 home. The additional revenue will increase local school supplemental pay by 2%, bringing the supplement for Asheville City Schools to 11% and Buncombe County Schools to 10.5%.

This increase could not go into effect until after the state legislature adopted its budget, which occurred when Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the legislation to become law Sept. 22 after a drawn-out legislative fight.

The state budget fell well short of school employees’ hopes ― legislators in Raleigh approved a 7% raise in teacher’s base pay over two years, a 4% increase in the 2024 fiscal year and a 3% increase during the 2025 fiscal year. School bus drivers were given an additional 2% raise. The budget also set a salary schedule for teachers based on experience.

The Citizen Times previously reported that local leaders were not happy with the increases in the state budget, saying that the increases fail to keep pace with inflation.

Advocates for the school, who filled the County Commission meeting during the June board meeting to advocate for more pay, turned to their local leaders again, hoping that they would make up for their letdown in the state capital.

Soren Pedersen, whose mother is an elementary school teacher in Leicester, stood in front of the commissioners for 10 minutes, urging his local elected officials to take additional action. Pedersen sent a long email to commissioners the day before the meeting, trying to convince them to make a 7% increase in supplemental pay.

“I would appreciate it if you took the time to consider what a 2% increase really does, which isn’t much, but what a 7% increase what actually do, which also isn’t much, but gets us a little bit closer to where we need to be” Pedersen told the commissioners.

Commissioner Chair Brownie Newman tried to convince the exasperated crowd that Buncombe County was prioritizing education at a local level, while dealt a challenging hand by the state.

“If we look back at where the county was seven or eight years ago, comparing to where our peer counties were in the state, it was a very respectable position,” Newman said. “But we have moved up significantly over that period of time.”

But for school leaders, good was not good enough. President of the Buncombe County Association of Educators, Shanna Peele, was disappointed by the commissioners’ decision.

“We were really hopeful that the county commissioners would adjust the education appropriation and increase it after they publicly stated that they would revisit the budget once the state budget was released,” Peele said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we did not see an increase in the education budget. With the state and county increases combined, public school staff pay still falls far short of even keeping up with inflation.”

“After the state failed miserably yet again to give public school staff a raise to keep up with inflation and the cost of living, I'm left to wonder what's next. Who will be left to staff our schools?” Peele added.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe commissioners approve funding for higher school pay