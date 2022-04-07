Buncombe County jail detainee DeMarcus Royal dies at Mission Hospital

The Buncombe County Detention Facility December 2, 2021.

ASHEVILLE - A detainee at the Buncombe County Detention Center died at Mission Hospital around 8:30 p.m. April 6, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

DeMarcus Antonio Royal, 48, of Asheville was transported from the Buncombe County Detention Center to the hospital early on the morning of April 3 for medical evaluation, according to a press release. He was "conscious and alert" then, according to the release.

"Mr. Royal's medical information and medical treatment details are protected by HIPAA," BCSO Public Information Officer Aaron Sarver wrote in an email to the Citizen Times in response to questions about why Royal was transported to the hospital and how he died.

"We never want to have someone pass in our custody, but it's important for our community to understand that we have many individuals come into our care at the Detention Facility with pre-existing health conditions," Sarver wrote. "Under Sheriff Miller, we have increased access to medical services through a new medical contract in an effort to address those factors."

The State Bureau of Investigation and Buncombe County District Attorney were notified prior to Royal's passing, according to the release.

Royal was in the county jail on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a man and woman near Pisgah View Apartments, the Citizen Times previously reported.

The two people shot were still in Mission Hospital on April 7, according to Asheville Police Department Public Information Officer Bill Davis.

Royal is the second person to die in jail custody this year, and the sixth since 2021.

Maria Christina Frisbee, 41, died Jan. 25, just hours after being booked, according to BCSO.

According to a Citizen Times investigation, the Buncombe County Detention Center is the deadliest of the 10 largest jails in North Carolina.

