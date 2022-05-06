Buncombe County man arrested in shooting of relative

Badge of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

A Buncombe County man was charged with shooting a relative in a May 5 incident, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Arvon Perry Laughter III, 50, allegedly shot and attempted to kill someone, who was later "dropped off" at the Reynolds Fire Department on Lytle Lane, according to a news release. Firefighters were already administering aid when a patrol deputy arrived, the release says.

Spokesperson Aaron Sarver confirmed that the person shot was related to Laughter, but did not respond to a question asking who dropped him off at the fire department.

Deputies from several divisions were involved in the investigation leading up to the arrest, according to the release. Laughter was arrested without incident, the release says.

A search warrant was issued for a home where investigators believe the shooting might have taken place. It is close to the fire department.

"Vehicles connected to individuals in the case were located, but they did not belong to the suspect," the release says. "The suspect was a passenger in one of the vehicles that were identified by investigators."

Arrest warrants say that Laughter had a motorcycle that was reported stolen.

The victim was being treated at Mission Hospital May 6, Sarver said.

Laughter is being held on a $163,000 secured bond on the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no other suspects in the shooting, Sarver said.

Laughter's public defender was not immediately available for comment.

