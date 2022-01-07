Buncombe County man sentenced to up to 26 years in prison for sex crimes against a minor

Badge of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

A Buncombe County man was sentenced Jan. 6 to serve 18 to 26 years in prison for sex crimes against a minor.

William Darryl Marler, 57, was convicted following an investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, according to a Jan. 7 press release from department spokesperson Aaron Sarver.

In December 2021, Det.Jamie Hannah charged Marler with one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of first degree statutory sex offense of a child 13 years or younger.

During the course of the investigation, Marler was interviewed by detectives and made an admission of the sexual assault.

The case was prosecuted by the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office. Anyone who has been a victim of a sex crime can contact the special investigations unit at 828-250-6902.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County man sentenced to 26 years for sex crimes against minor