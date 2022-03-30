Buncombe County Sheriff: $331,000 in copper wire theft leads to 12 charged

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged a dozen people, mostly from Candler, suspected of stealing copper communication wires and selling them to scrap yards across Western North Carolina as part of a "theft ring," according to a news release.

Wires cut and stolen by the theft ring were worth $331,000, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Stockton, who supervised the investigation. As of March 30, 169 criminal charges have been filed in relation to the alleged thefts, Public Information Officer Aaron Sarver said.

Detectives with the agency's property crimes unit worked with "multiple units within the (Buncombe County) Sheriff's Office," as well as the McDowell County and Mitchell County Sheriff’s offices for weeks to investigate and arrest suspects, the release said.

In one instance, arrest warrants describe three suspects working together to "steal over 900 feet of copper wiring, valued at over $5,000, belonging to AT&T."

Internet and phone wires were both cut, according to another arrest warrant.

Incident reports filed by BCSO document wires being cut down across Buncombe County.

More law enforcement reporting: Asheville police still losing officers 'faster than we are hiring' amid $225,000 effort

Nathaniel Bruce Scott Styles, 39, of Candler is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $95,000 bond. He was charged with:

Eight counts of felony larceny

Nine counts of felony conspiracy

11 counts of injury to utility wires

Nine counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

One count of possession of methamphetamine

Amanda Diane Bailey, 37, of Candler is being held on a $42,000 bond. She was charged with:

five counts of felony conspiracy

three counts of injury to utility wire

two counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

one count of felony larceny

one count of aiding and abetting felony larceny

one count of possession of methamphetamine

Story continues

Samuel Nathan Mortier, 42, of Candler is being held on a $62,000 bond. He was charged with:

one count of felony larceny

seven counts of felony conspiracy

four counts of felony injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

four counts of felony injury to utility wire

one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Michael Joel Ingle, 39, of Candler is being held on a $27,200 bond. Charges:

10 counts of felony conspiracy

seven counts of felony injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

six counts of felony injury to utility wire

one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Carahlynn Jordon Thomas, 26, of Weaverville is being held on a $68,00 bond. Charges:

obtaining property by false pretense

felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses

Kendra Mae Akins of Candler, who was not listed on Buncombe County's jail docket on March 30, was charged with:

three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses

Brandon Wayne Wilson, 40, of Candler is being held on an $11,000 bond. Charges:

six counts of felony conspiracy

four counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

three counts of injury to utility wire

one count of felony larceny

Bryan Douglas McAninch, 55, of Candler is being held on a $55,000 bond. Charges:

felony possession of stolen goods

obtaining property by false pretenses

misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Edward Lemuel Hoglen, 52, of Candler is being held on a $61,000 bond. Charges:

two counts of felony larceny

three counts of felony conspiracy

two counts of Injury to Property While Obtaining Nonferrous Metal

two counts of Injury to Utility Wire

Thomas Edward Pitts of Candler, who was not listed on Buncombe County's jail docket on March 30, was charged with:

one count of felony possession of stolen property

one count of felony larceny

three counts of felony conspiracy

one count of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

one count of injury to utility wires

Tommy Presten Akins of Candler, who was also not listed, was charged with:

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

six counts of felony conspiracy

three counts of felony larceny

two counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

five counts of injury to utility wire

Danny Mack Akins Jr. of Candler, who was also not listed, was charged with:

nine counts of felony conspiracy

four counts of felony larceny

three counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

six counts of injury to utility wire

Public defenders and appointed attorneys declined to comment or could not be reached by the Citizen Times. Pitts was denied a public defender.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email coehrli@citizentimes.com or call/text 252-944-6816 for tips.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County Sheriff: 12 charged for $331,000 copper wire theft