Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested, charged with solicitation of prostitute

Chad Walker, 40, former deputy at the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, poses for a picture posted on the Sheriff Office's Facebook page in 2019. Walker was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute by APD June 22, 2023.

ASHEVILLE – Deputy Chad Walker of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested June 22 and charged with solicitation of a prostitute by the Asheville Police Department and fired from the Sheriff’s Office effective immediately, Sheriff’s spokesperson Aaron Sarver said in a news release June 22.

According to a Citizen Times database of Buncombe County employee salaries, Walker, 40, was a deputy at the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 15 years. He was hired in August of 2008 and promoted to patrol sergeant in June 2019, making an annual salary of just over $59,000.

Public records show the arrest happened on the 100 block of Tunnel Road.

