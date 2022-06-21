Buncombe County Sheriff seizes more than 24 combined pounds of meth; 9 arrested

FILE PHOTO

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office seized more than a combined 24 pounds of methamphetamine, including a single seizure at a Henderson County motel of 17.9 pounds, which is one of the largest single seizures of meth in the office's history, according to spokesperson Aaron Sarver.

Nine people have been arrested and are at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

The seizure, which eclipsed the October 2021 single seizure of 9.8 pounds that was reported back then to be the largest single seizure by the Sheriff's Office, came following a weeks-long investigation that included assistance from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

"This is the largest seizure of drugs under Sheriff (Quentin) Miller," Sarver said. "... and one of, if not the largest, seizure in the history of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office."

Total seized was 24.2 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, two vehicles and $34,138 in U.S. currency.

The arrests are from a drug trafficking operation based out of the Weaverville area, the release said. During the investigation the Sheriff’s Office executed four search warrants on a residence, a Henderson County motel, vehicles and a storage unit.

“First let me say thank you to Sheriff Griffin for the assistance of HCSO personnel and their narcotics unit who were vital to this investigation,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller in the release. "The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community.”

Starting last month, BCSO received several complaints regarding a potential drug trafficking operation selling large amounts of methamphetamine. Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force (BCAT), working with the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team (SCET), opened an investigation.

According to the release, Holly Rose Suttle, Robert Billy Ramos, Joesette Michelle Plemmons, Jesse Nathan Minter, David James Messer, Ronald Lee Fisher, Anthony Rodriguez, Katie Jo Shook and Troy Jason Rice have now been charged with numerous felony charges related to the operation of a drug trafficking organization.

On June 1, a search warrant was served at 24 Alcatnie Dr., in Weaverville, where detectives seized $18,739 in U.S. currency, 5.1 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.

On June 7, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with the Henderson County Narcotics Unit, located where members of the drug trafficking ring were staying. Later that day a traffic stop in Buncombe County resulted in the seizure of nearly a pound of methamphetamine (429 grams) and $5,322 in U.S. currency from those individuals. Subsequently, with the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued and jointly executed for a motel room in Henderson County where the individuals had been staying and 17.9 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from the motel room.

Suttle of Marshall is being held on a $250,000 bond. The charges:

► Conspire to traffic methamphetamine

► Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

► Possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

► Possession drug paraphernalia

Minter of Weaverville is being held on a $200,000 bond. The charges:

► Conspire to traffic methamphetamine

► Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

► Possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

► Possession drug paraphernalia

► Maintain a vehicle dwelling place for sale of a controlled substance

Rodriguez of Barnardsville is being held on a $200,000 bond. The charges:

► Conspire to traffic methamphetamine

► Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

► Possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

► Possession drug paraphernalia

Shook of Buncombe County is being held on a $200,000 bond. The charges:

► Conspire to traffic methamphetamine

► Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

► Two counts of possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

► Possession drug paraphernalia

Rice of Barnardsville is being held on a $15,000 bond and is charged with:

► Two counts of possession of methamphetamine

► Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

► Two counts of possession drug paraphernalia

► Felony possession of stolen goods/property

► Felony larceny

► Expired operators license

► Misdemeanor possession stolen goods/property

► Exceeding safe speed

► Misdemeanor larceny

► Reckless driving to endanger

► No operators license

► Fictitious title/registration card

► Expired inspection

► Drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration

Messer of Mars Hills has been charged with:

► Two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

► Possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

► Possession of drug paraphernalia

► Resisting public officer

Plemmons of Weaverville has been charged with:

► Conspire to traffic methamphetamine

► Trafficking methamphetamine

► Maintain dwelling for sale of a controlled substance

Fisher of Weaverville has been charged with:

► Conspire to traffic methamphetamine

► Trafficking methamphetamine

► Maintain dwelling for sale of a controlled substance

Ramos of Buncombe County is not eligible for bond due to parole violations. He is charged with:

► Conspire to traffic methamphetamine

► Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

