Buncombe County Sheriff ups charges to first-degree murder following autopsy

Two people face upgraded charges following an autopsy.

Two people who were previously charged in an assault on Old Haywood Road have now been charged with first-degree murder by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says it first found Billy Joe Moore suffering from "severe injuries" at a home on Old Haywood Road June 17. He was transported to Mission Hospital. At the time, Kristie Wood and Anthony Thomas were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

It was a "physical assault" where Moore was not shot or stabbed but struck on the head, said Aaron Sarver, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Moore died from his injuries July 10, according to the Sheriff's Office, and a subsequent autopsy was performed July 14 leading to the murder charge.

Wood's attorney, Greg Newman, former district attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, declined to comment for this story. He did not yet know enough about the case to speak on it, he said. Thomas' attorney, Teal Mittelstadt, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two are being held without bond at the county jail.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe Sheriff ups charges to murder following autopsy