Buncombe County Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged with DWI after tree-snapping accident

ASHEVILLE - A Buncombe County deputy was arrested and charged with driving while impaired after she drove off the road, hit a tree and flipped her car.

A crash report made by Asheville Police Department detailed the incident, which happened about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 13 on Moody Avenue. The driver at fault was Jordan Rhinehart, 26, a Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputy according to arrest and crash reports.

In the crash report, Rhinehart's name is redacted. However, an APD arrest report referring to the accident uses her name.

Aaron Sarver, spokesperson with the Sheriff's office, said the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission will have to be notified about the arrest. The arrest report listed Rhinehart's bond at $0 and a hearing for the DWI charge is set for Nov. 10.

Rhinehart did not respond to a call.

In a photo posted to the department's Facebook page July 22, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputy Jordan Rhinehart with Sheriff Quentin Miller receives a training certificate.

According to a Buncombe County employee salary database, she makes $52,591 annually and started with the county Aug. 21, 2021.

According to the report, Rhinehart was driving northwest on Moody Avenue in Candler when she ran off the right side of the road after "emerging from a shallow left curve" and struck several pavers.

Rhinehart's car — which the report calls "Unit 1" — then went back into its lane, overcorrected, hit a speedbump and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

"The gouge marks indicate that the weight of Unit 1 had shifted heavily to the passenger side, and Unit 1 was riding partially on its right-side wheels, most likely meaning that Unit 1`s left two wheels were slightly off the ground," the report stated.

After it then ran off the left side of the road, it hit a tree 9 feet off the road, was knocked off balance, collided with another tree, spun around and came to rest in a yard on Moody Street, 135 feet from where it first ran off the road.

The first tree struck was uprooted and "snapped in half" during the accident, the report stated, its top half thrown 20 feet away.

APD arrested Rhinehart and charged her with a DWI after she took a breath analysis test, which resulted in a 0.12 blood alcohol level, above the legal limit.

According to North Carolina law, it is illegal to drive "while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher." .

Rhinehart was also cited for failing to maintain her lane.

Rhinehart was mentioned in a July 22 Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Facebook post celebrating deputies' training achievements.

Buncombe County Detention Facility:

"Join us in congratulating our New Detention Officers!" the post stated, presenting a picture of several deputies, including Rhinehart. "After rigorous weeks of training these graduates completed and passed Detention Officer Certification School."

A picture of Rhinehart hold a certificate of completion with Sheriff Quentin Miller is part of the post.

"Officer Jordan Rhinehart earned the distinction of the highest score on the State Test and also received a Cell Block Award," that image is captioned.

