Buncombe County Sheriff's Office releases names of homicide victim, dead suspect

ASHEVILLE - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has released the names of a recent victim homicide victim and the suspect who the agency says committed suicide.

Lauren Payne, 23, was the victim. Ian Clement Niesel, 22, is suspected to be the shooter, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Feb. 16 news release, the agency said that Niesel "subsequently took his own life."

The two were found at a home on Cutshaw Drive in Arden, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sarver previously said Payne and Niesel lived together.

"On the morning of February 15, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the residence after being contacted by a family member of the deceased," the news release said. "Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence including a firearm that is believed to have been used in both deaths."

Despite Niesel's apparent suicide, the investigation is ongoing, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver said.

"Even with a suspect identified the forensics work and scene processing will continue," he said, adding that there were still interviews with family members to be conducted.

Payne's death is the first homicide reported by the Sheriff's Office in 2023. In Asheville, the first homicide victim reported by police this year was 27-year-old Mackenzie Strickland. Police say that he was murdered by 30-year-old Cody Lee Guyton.

