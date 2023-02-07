Buncombe detention officer fired, charged with felony providing contraband to detainee

Badge of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

ASHEVILLE - A Buncombe County Detention Center officer who had been fired in December has now been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with provide contraband to inmate, a Class H felony, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Lynsie Williams was charged Feb. 6. According to the news statement, she was providing a controlled substance to a detainee at the Buncombe County jail.

She had been terminated Dec. 2. Sheriff's spokesperson Aaron Sarver previously told the Citizen Times that Sheriff Quentin Miller requested that the SBI investigate.

Sheriff's deputy charged with DWI:Buncombe County Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged with DWI after tree-snapping accident

Other news:Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

Williams began working as a detention officer July 11, 2022, according to a Citizen Times database of county employees. Her salary was $50,625.

In August, Buncombe County deputy Jordan Rhinehart, 26, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired after she drove off the road, hit a tree and flipped her car on Moody Avenue. Rhinehart is next set to appear in court Feb. 9.

This story will be updated.

Karen Chávez is Interim Executive Editor for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Tips, comments, questions? Call 828-236-8980, email, KChavez@CitizenTimes.com or follow on Twitter @KarenChavezACT.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe jail officer charged with providing contraband to detainee