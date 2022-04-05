Buncombe officer facing SBI excessive force investigation, put on leave

Joel Burgess, Asheville Citizen Times
·4 min read

ASHEVILLE - A Buncombe County Sheriff's deputy has been put on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation looks into excessive force allegations against him.

Lt. Scott Eugene Robinson is being investigated following an arrest in which he was involved last month, SBI spokesperson Ajanette Grube said April 4. District Attorney Todd Williams and Sheriff Quentin Miller asked for the inquiry, Grube told the Citizen Times.

"On March 2, the SBI was requested by the DA and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of excessive force involving Lt. Scott Eugene Robinson from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office stemming from an arrest that happened on February 17," she said.

Grube said the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff's spokesperson Aaron Sarver did not respond to messages asking for more information including Robinson's redacted personnel record, which is public information.

Williams said he was "obligated to refrain from comment on matters that are pending investigation."

There was no voicemail set up for a phone number listed for Robinson. Messages sent to an email address and social media account linked to him got no response.

A photo from Scott Robinson&#39;s Linkedin account.
A photo from Scott Robinson's Linkedin account.

Representatives of local law enforcement advocacy groups, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Police Benevolent Association, did not return messages seeking comment. It is not known if Robinson is a member of the groups.

The investigation follows the Feb. 11 conviction in Buncombe County District Court of Deputy Tyler McDonald for kneeing a handcuffed man in the ribs while the man was lying facedown. McDonald has appealed the case to Superior Court.

Sheriff Quentin Miller talks about policing and his experiences of policing as a Black man on Oct. 30, 2020.
Sheriff Quentin Miller talks about policing and his experiences of policing as a Black man on Oct. 30, 2020.

Robinson is part of the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force, according to his Linkedin account.

BCAT recently dismantled a substantial drug trafficking operation in which members seized 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine, 0.62 pounds of fentanyl, 40 grams of cocaine and 1,644 pills, including Oxycodone, Lorazepam, Levetiracetam and Buprenorphine, according to the Sheriff's Office. Four firearms were seized and 57 arrest warrants issued, Four firearms have also been seized.

Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker of Candler were arrested numerous gun and drug trafficking charges and four others were charged in this criminal conspiracy.

Asheville police, once part of BCAT, pulled out of the organization in 2020. Deputies from the task force are facing a civil rights suit by a Black county resident, Marcus Hyatt, after he was detained in 2018 for hours by the officers. Hyatt was handcuffed and strip searched in convenience store bathroom before being let go with no charges.

In 2020, Robinson was one of multiple law enforcement officers who responded to a shooter outside the county courthouse. Shane Tilman Kent, 29, fired a 9mm pistol 10 times before being killed by officers. Robinson, who was one of two firing at Kent, was cleared of any wrongdoing by Henderson County District Attorney Greg Newman, who was removed from office for prosecutorial misconduct in 2021.

He is also vice president of the company Dynamic Defense Tactics, a company that does law enforcement firearms training. He has been with the Sheriff's Office since 2014, his Linkedin account says, and was a Haywood County sheriff's deputy prior to that.

In 2010 while working in Haywood County, Robinson responded to the fatal shooting of state Trooper Shawn Blanton Jr. While detaining him, Robinson kicked Blanton's shooter, Edwardo Wong Jr., in the head, something he testified he knew was wrong but said he was afraid, angry and in a "heightened emotional state." Robinson and other officers were not charged with any wrongdoing.

Wong was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Williams said the excessive force allegations were reported to him by the Sheriff's Office per a 2020 agreement he arranged with the various Buncombe law enforcement agency heads including Miller. The memorandum of understanding said the department leaders would alert the DA to potential criminal activity by officers. That would ensure the SBI would be brought in if deemed necessary.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams speaks before leaders of Buncombe County&#39;s law enforcement agencies signed an officer misconduct agreement July 30, 2020 in Asheville.
Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams speaks before leaders of Buncombe County's law enforcement agencies signed an officer misconduct agreement July 30, 2020 in Asheville.

The agreement followed local and national protests over the murder of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, an officer of that city. It also came after a 2017 beating of Black pedestrian Johnnie Rush by Asheville Police Officer Christopher Hickman. The SBI said late notification of the incident impeded an investigation.

Both Miller and Williams are facing Democratic challengers in the May 17 primaries. David Hurley is running in the sheriff's primary, while Courtney Booth and Doug Edwards are competing in the district attorney primary race.

Elections: Voting in Asheville, Buncombe, WNC starts April 28; who's on the ballot? A complete list.

A Republican sheriff's primary has three candidates: Adrian (AJ) Fox, Jeff Worley and Ben Jaramillo. There is also a Libertarian candidate, Tracey DeBruhl.

For district attorney, one Republican, Anthony Penland, is running.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe officer under SBI excessive force investigation, put on leave

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite images provide new details on mass grave in Bucha

    Satellite imagery released Sunday provided new information about a mass grave in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which has become a global focus due to shocking images of civilian deaths. The images from Maxar Technologies indicated the gravesite was located at the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints in the suburb of the capital…

  • Aerials show devastation in Ukraine's Mariupol

    STORY: Mariupol, which is normally home to about 400,000 people, has been under heavy bombardment for weeks. The city was Russia's main target in Ukraine's southeastern region of Donbas.Civilians trapped there have been sheltering in basements with little food, power, or running water.Nearly 5,000 people have been killed in Mariupol, local officials said on March 28. Ninety percent of buildings had been damaged and about 40% had been destroyed.

  • Ukraine tribute murals vandalized

    Ukraine tribute murals vandalized.

  • WH: Russia sees 'West will not break,' revises plans

    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan warns that Russia is shifting its focus in its war against Ukraine to the country's east and south, after experiencing a stronger-than-expected defense by Ukrainians supported by Western allies. (April 4)

  • Senate panel voting to advance nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to full Senate for a vote

    The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting to move the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the full Senate. She's expected to be confirmed as the first African American woman to serve on the high court later this week.

  • 'The Girl From Plainville' Is A Frustrating Look At The Reality Of 'Texting Suicide' Cases

    It’s the latest series that strives to convince viewers there’s more to the Incriminated White Female than headlines tell. In Michelle Carter's case, that's somewhat true.

  • Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento

    A suspect believed connected to the mass shooting in Sacramento was arrested, but the multiple shooters police believe fatally shot six people and wounded 12 on a crowded street in California’s capital are still on the loose. More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. A day later police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

  • Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats over security fears

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats because of security concerns, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, and Russia was set to retaliate, according to TASS. A number of other Western governments have taken similar steps following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Live updates | Moldova pleads for international support

    The prime minister of Moldova says the poor eastern European nation needs major international support to cope with the influx of people fleeing neighboring Ukraine. Natalia Gavrilita told a donor conference in Berlin on Tuesday that Moldova is hosting about 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, about a quarter of those who have entered since late February.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Accidentally Drops and Breaks Grammy Award, Just Like Taylor Swift Did In 2010

    Olivia Rodrigo had her hands full after the 2022 Grammy awards! The 19-year-old singer won three trophies on Sunday and when she attempted to hold the golden gramophones for a photo op, Olivia accidentally dropped one and it broke! Her "OMG" reaction was snapped by photographers. The "good 4 u" singer isn't the first one to accidentally drop a Grammy, as one of her biggest musical influences and fellow Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, dropped one of the four awards she won at the 2010 award show!

  • Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Smith to die by lethal injection during April 21 execution

    State law allows condemned inmates sentenced to death for a crime that took place before 1999 to choose between electrocution and lethal injection.

  • Michael Bay: ‘I Don’t Care’ About Will Smith Slap When ‘Babies Are Getting Blown Up in Ukraine’

    Michael Bay isn’t here for your questions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Bay directed Smith in two of his signature action movies, “Bad Boys” and “Bad Boys II.” Asked by Yahoo to weigh in on the slap, Bay responded, “I don’t really care.” “I wasn’t watching. I saw it. First […]

  • Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats; Moscow to retaliate

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark said on Tuesday it would expel 15 Russian diplomats, in line with steps taken by other European Union countries, after reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. "This is another example of brutality, cruelty and war crimes, which apparently have taken place in Bucha," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a press briefing. The move comes after several other European Union countries including France and Germany on Monday said they would expel Russian diplomats.

  • Greek mother jailed pending trial over killing of young daughter

    A Greek prosecutor ruled on Monday that a 33-year-old mother accused of intentionally killing her 9-year-old daughter, in a case that has caused public outrage, will remain in custody pending trial, the Athens News agency reported. The mother, who was arrested last week in the city of Patras in southern Greece and transferred to Athens to appear before a magistrate, has denied any wrongdoing. Her daughter Georgina died in hospital and posthumous toxicology tests showed she had received ketamine, an anaesthetic drug often used in animal surgeries, that had not been prescribed by her treating doctors.

  • "Nothing left" of Mriya plane says captain

    STORY: Russian forces withdrew from the airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin on Saturday.Returning to assess the damage at the airport, pilot Dmytro Antonov walked past the wreckages of several planes before reaching what remained of the Antonov-225 Mriya - which in Ukrainian means "dream"."The sadness is so indescribable. I just realised that exactly two months ago I went on my last business trip. I flew on Mriya," he said.Ukrainian state arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom reported in February that the Mriya, which can carry up to 250 tonnes, had been set ablaze in a Russian attack and that restoring it would cost more than $3 billion.

  • Russia's failures in Ukraine have dented the 'elite' status of its paratrooper force

    The Russian military's elite airborne force, the VDV, has been at the center of Moscow's offensive against Ukraine.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemned For One Of Her Vilest Tweets Yet

    The extremist Republican's attack on three colleagues was beyond the pale for many critics on Twitter.

  • A Fort Lauderdale personal injury lawyer ran over 4 people at a Fresh Market, cops say

    A Fort Lauderdale personal injury attorney has been hit with an emergency suspension from the Florida Bar after, security video and witnesses say she drove her Kia into four people on a sidewalk outside The Fresh Market, according to Stuart police.

  • Welfare check on grandma, 3-year-old leads cops to homicide scene, Alabama police say

    The grandmother and her grandson were found slain in the back room of the home, police said.

  • Arizona man kills his father after he refused to pay for groceries, police say

    A Mesa, Arizona man reportedly killed his father after he didn't have enough to pay for groceries, police say. During a welfare check, authorities found the man's father's body in the restroom where he reportedly was trying to cover up the crime.