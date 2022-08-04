Buncombe resident awarded $50K after sheriff's deputy Asheville gas station strip search

A Black Buncombe County resident has been awarded $50,000 after a federal judge found that a white sheriff's deputy violated his constitutional rights during a strip search at a highway gas station.

Deputy Jeff May made false statements about the smell of crack cocaine and a field drug test to get a search warrant leading to Marcus Hyatt being ordered to strip naked in the gas station bathroom and "expose his most private areas to the officers," said Judge Martin Reidinger in his Aug. 3 decision for the U.S. District Court of the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville.

No drugs were found during the 2018 traffic stop and search, which lasted more than three hours and ended with Hyatt's release with no charges against him.

Reidinger said the decision was based on "May’s unlawful search and seizure, the humiliation and degradation that Plaintiff Hyatt suffered as a result of the unreasonable strip search, and the fear and anxiety caused by Defendant May’s actions in displaying a weapon and in fabricating evidence in order to obtain the search warrant."

Brandon Pickens, left, and Marcus Hyatt, right, were pulled over by police for failure to use a turn signal when changing lanes in late January. Buncombe County Sheriff deputies detained the two men for four hours and strip searched them in a gas station bathroom looking for drugs. When nothing illegal was found they were eventually let go.

Similar charges by Hyatt and his now ex-girlfriend Ashley Barrett against other deputies and Quentin Miller, the county's first Black sheriff, were dismissed by the judge. Hyatt was in a car being driven by Brandon Pickens, who was also strip searched but was not part of the civil suit.

Hyatt in April 2021 had asked for $500,000 for "physical injury, personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering."

Miller and the deputies had said the strip search by Deputy J.D. Lambert "was reasonable under the Fourth Amendment, balancing the need for that particular search against the invasion of personal rights that the search entails."

The Citizen Times has reached out for comment to defense attorney Adam Peoples as well as Hyatt and Barrett's attorney, Brian Elston.

Reidinger made the decision following a 2021 trial in which a jury reached a verdict on several issues but deadlocked on others. The plaintiffs and defendants agreed for Reidinger to decide the remaining questions.

