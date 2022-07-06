Buncombe Sheriff: Charges upped to first-degree murder for couple in death of infant

A couple's charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, and Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, now face first-degree murder charges in the death of their two-month-old daughter, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

“Based on the totality of the facts from our investigation to include the findings from the preliminary autopsy and after consultation with the district attorney, we have upgraded the charges against the parents of Riley,” said Maj. John Ledford in a news release statement.

Stephenson was previously charged with second-degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Fuhr- Farlow was charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

The Citizen Times previously reported that, according to arrest warrants, Stephenson assaulted his 2-month-old daughter June 28 by inflicting multiple burns and broken bones that led to her death. Another warrant for Fuhr-Farlow says she "did intentionally and neglectfully leave (the) juvenile in a serious injured state that led to her death."

They are scheduled for district court July 20, according to the state's online court listing.

They are being held on no bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

