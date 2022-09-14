Buncombe Sheriff: Erwin High School student charged in relation to Snapchat threat

Karen Chávez, Asheville Citizen Times
·2 min read

ASHEVILLE - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office charged an Erwin High School student Sept. 13 in relation to online threats made against the school district, according to a news release.

The charge was made in relation to social media posts made the night of Sept. 12 "that contained threats directed at the Erwin School District. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is an ongoing threat at Erwin High School regarding this incident now that the suspect has been charged," according to the news statement.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the juvenile is a student at Erwin High School, but would not provide any more details, based on state privacy laws for children younger than 18.

Clyde A. Erwin High School
Clyde A. Erwin High School

The Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of a threat of mass violence toward the Erwin School District shortly after 8 p.m. Sept. 12, the release stated. The Criminal Investigations Division "immediately began an investigation and worked closely throughout the investigation with both the Buncombe County School System and the School Resource Officer Division within the Sheriff’s Office."

Related: Sheriff: Firearm image posted on Erwin school Snapchat threat was 'stock photo'

Search warrants: Buncombe high school teacher groped, sent nude photos to student

Detectives conducted several interviews and executed search warrants to identify the suspect who posted the threats on Snapchat.

In a widely circulated post, someone seemingly threatened to "blow a cap" in anyone at the school. There was also a Snapchat showing a firearm.

Erwin Middle and Erwin High schools were told there would be extra sheriff's presence on campus Sept. 13 after a threat was made on Snapchat against the school district.
Erwin Middle and Erwin High schools were told there would be extra sheriff's presence on campus Sept. 13 after a threat was made on Snapchat against the school district.

The Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page:

Previously: Buncombe County Schools will 'educate' staff after sexual assault charges dropped

Update: North Buncombe High School football player charged with sex offense, kidnapping

"Out of an abundance of caution, additional Deputies will be on campus on Tuesday. Please continue to use the BCS anonymous safety reporting tip line to report any further concerns."

Buncombe County Schools sent a message to parents and staff on the morning of Sept. 13, spokesperson Stacia Harris said. Erwin Middle and High schools were told to expect more deputies on campus than usual.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13 Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver confirmed the image of the firearm posted on Snapchat was a stock photo.

"The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats toward our schools seriously and will investigate each threat using every tool available to keep our students safe," the news release said.

Karen Chávez is Content Coach/Investigations Editor for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Tips? Call 828-712-6316, email, KChavez@CitizenTimes.com or follow on Twitter @KarenChavezACT.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Erwin High School student charged in Snapchat threat incident

Recommended Stories

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Alex Jones' attorney suggests at defamation trial that Sandy Hook plaintiffs are just anti-gun activists

    Jones was nowhere to be seen Tuesday as he faced a second trial for spreading false claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

  • Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate

    Aadrina Smith, a substitute teacher at a Louisiana school, is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.

  • Clinton-Lewinsky Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies During Surgery

    Alex Edelman/GettyKen Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving

  • Students at Daytona Beach High could face criminal charges after prank involving gun

    Daytona Beach police say some students coordinated a plan to create panic at Mainland High School on Friday.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

    Rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant, might have been targeted for his jewelry after his girlfriend tagged their location on Instagram, a report says.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • Judge Removes Democratic Prosecutor from Case of Loudoun Father Whose Daughter Was Raped in School

    A judge removed a Loudoun County attorney from a case after an appeal from a father whose daughter was raped at a Virginia high school.

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…

  • DNA Found During Memphis Jogger's Murder Investigation Links Suspect To 2021 Kidnapping And Rape, Authorities Say

    The man suspected of abducting and murdering a Memphis jogger is now accused of a 2021 kidnapping and rape. Cleotha Abston, referred to as Cleotha Henderson in some legal documents, has been indicted for a kidnapping and rape that occurred less than a year ago, according to redacted court records obtained by Fox News. The alleged incident, which took place in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Sept. 21, 2021, is the latest charge for the man accused of murdering schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza "

  • ‘No Peace In Sight’: Family ‘Heartbroken’ Over Man’s Plea Deal In Brother, Pregnant Wife’s Slaying

    The family of a South Dakota man who murdered his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law with a baseball bat and a machete are blasting the plea deal prosecutors struck with him. Brent Hanson is pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of his brother Clyde Hanson, his sibling’s wife, Jessica Hanson, and her unborn baby, according to the Daily Beast. The plea deal will spare Hanson the death penalty. Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson’s family have since spoken out,

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

    The children, who were 7 years old, 4 years old and 3 months old, were found in critical condition on a Coney Island beach, police said.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness says Parkland school shooter has IQ of 83

    Nikolas Cruz trial live updates: An expert on fetal alcohol syndrome was the first witness to testify Monday as the trial resumed after a week recess.

  • Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

    Police who shot a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance escalated the situation, needlessly leading to his death, the man's relatives said in a tearful news conference Tuesday in which they called for accountability. After Christian Glass' June 11 death in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying that Glass was shot after he became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer when police broke a car window to grab him. “Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help,” said the parents' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, “and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

  • Active shooter call reported at Heights High School in Houston, police respond to the scene

    The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says authorities have responded to a reported active shooter call at Heights High School. Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

  • No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

    The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case. Prosecutors charged Trump's company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.