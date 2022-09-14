Buncombe Sheriff: Erwin High School student charged in relation to Snapchat threat

ASHEVILLE - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office charged an Erwin High School student Sept. 13 in relation to online threats made against the school district, according to a news release.

The charge was made in relation to social media posts made the night of Sept. 12 "that contained threats directed at the Erwin School District. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is an ongoing threat at Erwin High School regarding this incident now that the suspect has been charged," according to the news statement.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the juvenile is a student at Erwin High School, but would not provide any more details, based on state privacy laws for children younger than 18.

The Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of a threat of mass violence toward the Erwin School District shortly after 8 p.m. Sept. 12, the release stated. The Criminal Investigations Division "immediately began an investigation and worked closely throughout the investigation with both the Buncombe County School System and the School Resource Officer Division within the Sheriff’s Office."

Detectives conducted several interviews and executed search warrants to identify the suspect who posted the threats on Snapchat.

In a widely circulated post, someone seemingly threatened to "blow a cap" in anyone at the school. There was also a Snapchat showing a firearm.

Erwin Middle and Erwin High schools were told there would be extra sheriff's presence on campus Sept. 13 after a threat was made on Snapchat against the school district.

The Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page:

"Out of an abundance of caution, additional Deputies will be on campus on Tuesday. Please continue to use the BCS anonymous safety reporting tip line to report any further concerns."

Buncombe County Schools sent a message to parents and staff on the morning of Sept. 13, spokesperson Stacia Harris said. Erwin Middle and High schools were told to expect more deputies on campus than usual.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13 Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver confirmed the image of the firearm posted on Snapchat was a stock photo.

"The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats toward our schools seriously and will investigate each threat using every tool available to keep our students safe," the news release said.

