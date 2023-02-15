Buncombe Sheriff: Homicide and suicide investigation underway in Arden

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected homicide-suicide in Arden.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide and suicide on Cutshaw Drive in Arden, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver.

"The two individuals were domestic partners," Sarver said, adding that they lived in the same home and one is suspected to have killed the other before killing themselves.

Sarver said the names of the individuals are not being released "until family can be properly notified."

"Our Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with our Major Case unit are handling the investigation," he said. "More info will be available within the next 24 hours."

Sarver did not elaborate on how the killings might have happened.

This is the first homicide the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has investigated in 2023.

In city limits there has been one reported homicide so far this year. Mackenzie McCord Strickland, 27, was killed Jan. 19 in a shooting on Southern Street. Asheville police charged Cody Lee Guyton, 30, with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two people were killed while sitting in a parked car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart in December in South Asheville. The sheriff's office charged four people in relation to the homicide of Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, 26, and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar, 39, who were found dead Dec. 19 on Mills Gap Road.

This story will be updated.

