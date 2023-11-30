Buncombe Sheriff search warrant: 5-month investigation, largest fentanyl seizure details

ASHEVILLE — After the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office conducted the largest fentanyl seizure in the county’s history, search warrants reveal more detail into the five-month investigation involving undercover operations, confidential informants, numerous surveillance operations and a member of the Bloods gang.

The sheriff’s office seized a little over 5 pounds of fentanyl after the execution of three Oct. 11 arrest warrants, according to a news release, which is about 1.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

The investigation into the large-scale drug trafficking operation began in June, when agents with the sheriff’s Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Taskforce discovered a drug trafficking organization “distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy and illegally obtained prescription pills" from two apartments at 60 Eastview Circle in West Asheville, a search warrant says.

The landlord had called in a complaint of drug activity, telling an IGRANT agent there were numerous cars and people coming in and out of the apartment at all hours of the day, staying a short time before leaving the parking lot. He stated that Sophia Ridener, 37, rented the apartment, and that Shabazz Tucker, 29, is known to stay there, although his name is not on the lease, the warrant said.

According to the warrant, Tucker was validated in 2018 as a member of the Bloods gang through the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections. Through the course of surveillance operations and information from confidential sources, agents identified Tucker as the leader of the operation.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says 0.02 grams of fentanyl is enough to kill most adults.

Numerous other surveillance operations ensued, and a third apartment was identified as being part of the trafficking organization, located at 1680 Hendersonville Road in South Asheville. On Oct. 8, the sheriff’s office responded to a call for service in which the caller asked deputies to “check on a baby at the ‘drug’ house,’” a search warrant says.

Sgt. Kenneth Warren identified Terry Graham Jr. at the house, as well as Keiana Webber and the baby, who “both appeared to have no health issues,” according to the warrant.

Undercover operations were conducted in August and September, where a confidential informant purchased “an undisclosed number of illegal narcotics” from Tucker and then Ridener, which tested positive for fentanyl.

On Oct. 8 and 11, two agents interviewed a confidential informant “deemed reliable and credible” from providing accurate information in the past, the warrant said. The informant told the agents that Ridener and Tucker were selling illegal narcotics as partners, with Tucker as the supplier.

“The (confidential informant) stated Ridener is a mid-to-high-level drug dealer and has seen large quantities of illegal narcotics inside Ridener’s apartment,” the search warrant said. “The (confidential informant) stated Ridener and Tucker keep illegal narcotics in bags in the trunk of a BMW passenger car parked in the driveway.”

Following the investigation, Tucker, Ridener, Graham Jr., Webber and Sequoyah Burt, 24 were arrested Oct. 11. A total of 59 criminal charges were filed. All these individuals have either former felony convictions or pending felony charges, according to the search warrants.

Search warrants were executed for the three apartments, a storage unit at 311 Sardis Road, all cell phones at each apartment, CashApp accounts and a BMW.

Along with fentanyl, the sheriff's office also seized nearly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin, 2,500 pills, 31 grams of cocaine, 88 dosage units of suboxone, a handgun and numerous items of drug paraphernalia from the apartments and storage unit, according to the news release and search warrants.

Tucker remains in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $520,000 bond, Ridener under a $250,000 bond, Graham Jr. under a $656,000 bond and Webber under a $50,000 bond, according to an online jail database.

The defendants' upcoming court dates include Dec. 7 for Ridener, Feb. 9 for Burt and Feb. 20 for Tucker and Webber. Graham Jr. has multiple upcoming court dates, including on Dec. 11, Jan. 3, Feb. 1 and Feb. 20.

