Buncombe Sheriff's Office, Asheville police charge woman with drug trafficking

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and Asheville Police Department charged a woman with trafficking opium or heroin, among other things.

ASHEVILLE - A woman arrested April 16 was charged by two agencies with drug trafficking, among other things, in alleged incidents in 2020 and 2021.

Jamie Leigh Edwards, 29, of Asheville was arrested April 16, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office's arrest bulletin.

Edwards was charged with offenses in 2020 and 2021, according to warrants filed by BCSO and the Asheville Police Department.

According to the warrants, she possessed and transported 7.65 grams of opioids in June 2020, 4.29 grams in April 2021 and possessed methamphetamine that same month.

One warrant filed by BCSO, for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and littering charges, says she threw "a cigarette pack that contained fentanyl in it into someone's yard" in April 2021. Another warrant says that Edwards possessed 4.29 grams of fentanyl "individually packaged" within 1,000 feet of Erwin High School in April 2021.

An arrest report filed by BCSO on April 16 was not immediately available, and spokespeople with BCSO did not respond April 18 to questions about the charges.

Edwards was arraigned April 18. Her next court date for the trafficking charges is May 9.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office's inmate listing lists the following charges:

Four counts of trafficking opium or heroin.

Possessing methamphetamine.

Manufacturing, selling, delivering, possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Possessing drug paraphernalia.

Littering not more than 15 pounds.

Court records show other charges.

Her appointed attorney, Justin Sigmon, declined to comment.

Edwards is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a secured $175,000 bond.

