Buncombe Sheriff's Office: Candler man arrested, found with 1/4 pound of fentanyl

ASHEVILLE- A quarter-pound of fentanyl was seized from a Candler man on July 20, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Stacey Eugene Lail, 49, was stopped by the Sheriff’s Office Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force on Tunnel Road in Asheville for an outstanding warrant, the July 24 release said.

Lail was arrested and charged of drug trafficking. In addition to the quarter-pound, or 123.3 grams, of fentanyl found, Lail was also in possession of meth and cocaine, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Lail is being charged with eight different drug charges and is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $251,000 secured bond, according to the release.

"A quarter-pound of fentanyl is a very significant seizure," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver told the Citizen Times July 24. "That is certainly not an amount that we see you know, every week or every month."

This is the second time this year Lail has been charged with felony drug charges. In May he was in possession of a half-pound of meth and a quarter-pound of fentanyl, said the release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even small doses of fentanyl can be deadly — it's 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

"Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl," the CDC website said.

Lail was scheduled for a court appearance on July 24.

