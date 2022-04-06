Buncombe using $225K in sales tax dollars to strengthen cyber security operations

The Buncombe County Administration Building in Asheville Sept. 4, 2018.

ASHEVILLE - Buncombe Board of Commissioners approved nearly a quarter-million-dollar boost to the government's cyber security at its April 5 meeting, spending that was originally scheduled for the 2023 fiscal year.

The county's information technology department received commission approval in the form of a budget amendment for $225,197 in spending for its cyber security program, a move that will help staff get more technology and tools to monitor potential malicious and suspicious activity 24/7.

There is no specific budget line for cyber security services in the 2022 budget, but the county currently has $15.4 million budgeted for information technology.

IT Director Eric Grau told commissioners that County Manager Avril Pinder had been "very supportive" of upgrading security.

"Local governments have increasingly become targets of cybercriminals and

victims of ransomware attacks," said a memo on the increased spending. "These funds will help ensure critical county systems are operational, county data is secured, and residents of Buncombe County are able to receive services."

The county established its Chief Information Security Officer position in 2019 and filled it with Mark Goodwin, who also spoke to the board April 5.

Goodwin, who makes $119,938, said the money will be spent on a managed security service provider, a business that provides nonstop monitoring of Buncombe's technology systems. This comes at a cost of $189,783 a year.

It will also be spent on dark web monitoring, a practice that finds compromised Buncombe government accounts in the shady reaches of the internet before they are used to exploit the system.

This will cost $35,414 a year.

"The threat landscape is what's around us, who is coming at us," Goodwin said. "It's the external threats, the internal threats ... and, in some cases, the insider threats. We have to understand the entire environment around us."

Identifying and preventing cyber security attacks are part of IT staff's daily work, he said. IT management already has personnel dedicated to risk, security, training, network security engineering, host security engineering and someone who specifically works on Microsoft-based security, since it's such a widely used platform in Buncombe's government, Goodwin said.

Interim Budget Director John Hudson told commissioners that spending on these protective measures originally was a fiscal year 2023 budget request.

"We thought it was important enough to pull it forward to this year," he said.

Hudson said they would use sales tax money to pay for the expense. During the 2022 fiscal year, Buncombe received more sales tax revenue than it budgeted for, he noted. The total revenue expected for fiscal year 2022 is an estimated $36.3 million.

"The county manager felt like it was important enough to move forward now rather than waiting until July," county spokesperson Lillian Govus said. When asked if there were any security issues that prompted this decision she said no.

The next fiscal year begins on July 1.

In other business April 5, commissioners:

Approved $445,000 in Dogwood Health Trust funding for the ongoing Jail and Prison Reentry Grant, money that goes toward contracting third-party services to help people get back on their feet after spending time in local jails.

Approved a $275 million bond issuance the Asheville Regional Airport Authority is pursuing to help them pay for terminal expansion and a new traffic control tower.

