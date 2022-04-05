Buncombe to vote on Dogwood grant, ongoing program that helps people getting out of jail

The Buncombe County Detention Facility December 2, 2021. County Justice Services leaders want to use Dogwood Health Trust money to support those exiting the detention center.

ASHEVILLE - Services aimed at reducing recidivism in Buncombe County and helping former inmates successfully reintegrate into society are set for a 2022 grant boost.

Board of Commissioners on April 5 will vote on approval for $445,000 in Dogwood Health Trust funding for the ongoing Jail and Prison Reentry Grant, money that goes toward contracting third-party services to help people get back on their feet after spending time in local jails.

Buncombe Justice Services Director Tiffany Iheanacho will present on the program and grant during the April 5 meeting.

"Individuals reentering the community from detention are vulnerable, especially when they do not have the resources and support needed to re-establish stability," she said April 4. "Through the collaborative efforts of the County, RHA Health Services, and Sunrise Community and Wellness, resources and services are offered to clients, including housing support, mental health treatment and employment opportunities. The goal of this collaborative work is to reduce recidivism and increase public safety."

The grant "supports an integrated Buncombe County Justice Services and Buncombe County Public Health initiative to reduce recidivism and increase access to medical and mental health/substance use care for those exiting the Buncombe County Detention Facility and Swannanoa and Craggy Correctional Centers," a memo on the funding states.

Pending commission approval, the money will be awarded to two contracted service providers based in Asheville: RHA Health Services and Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness.

Jodi Ford, director of fundraising and communication at Sunrise, said many of the organization's employees are people who have experienced incarceration. The group through its Linkage 2 Care Re-entry Program helps "returning citizens" to support groups, recovery housing, phones, government IDs, benefits, jobs and other things that get them on the path to a holistic life.

"We're able to be connected to that returning citizen for up to a year post-release," Ford said. "So we're really with them step by step."

Money for this program comes completely from the Dogwood grant and not from Buncombe's budget.

Dogwood's mission is to "create a dramatically healthier region in WNC," and it does so by funding numerous programs and research efforts throughout the 18-county area.

In the presentation — which is already published on Buncombe's website — Iheanacho says the purpose of the grant is to improve public health outcomes for "justice-involved individuals." Justice Services wants to do this by gathering data that will help them safely reduce jail populations.

"This is the key to addressing jail population management, ensuring public safety and deterring the need to build another detention facility," Iheanacho's presentation states.

The grant will go toward reducing the pretrial population — those incarcerated and awaiting trail — at the Buncombe County Detention Facility, something meant to save the county money by reducing expenses like inmate health care.

Currently in the U.S., 400,000 people are in pretrial populations, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, many because they cannot afford bail.

But, the presentation notes say, the grant could also help reduce overdose deaths and emergency room visits for those who get out of jail and have chronic mental and physical illness.

Specifically, Iheanacho said the money could support two "post-release teams" established to help people right after they get out of jail.

One of those teams would be inside Buncombe County Public Health Services, addressing those mental and addiction issues.

The other is embedded in Justice Services, and the grant money will help add four "contracted staff" to it, according to the presentation: a program manager, nurse, case manager and peer support/community health worker.

These teams also would loop in community partners.

A slide from a presentation on Buncombe's ongoing Jail and Prison Reentry Grant shows how services have helped ex-inmates since January 2021.

From January 2021 to February 2022, Public Health had 117 people exiting jail referred to its services and helped 97. In that same time period, the Community Reentry Team based in Justice Services had 428 referrals and served 181.

Iheanacho noted 71% of clients the Community Reentry Team worked with were not rearrested again during the duration of the program.

Approval for the grant continuing Justice Service's outreach to inmates comes as the council that oversees Buncombe County justice policy is expanding.

Justice Resources Advisory Council recently added a community member to its ranks, Julie Risedorf.

JRAC is an advisory body that helps advise Buncombe's criminal justice and court system policy. Council members include County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Assistant County Manager DK Wesley, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, Asheville Police Department Chief David Zack, Buncombe Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg and many others.

The Buncombe County Justice Resource Advisory Council meetings to interview new candidates for membership. On April 1 they voted to choose Julie Risedorf as its newest community member.

Risedorf — who said she recently retired to the area from Florida, has a master's degree in criminal justice and has worked in the court system, at a corrections department and taught at a law enforcement academy — said in an interview for the position that the criminal justice system was "disjointed."

"People fall through the cracks and to have a council that has all the different parties sitting down at once is really the only way that a city, a county can start to meet the needs of the people."

She emphasized the need for community-oriented approach to creating policy in and around the justice system, noting her background as a law-enforcement trainer at one point would be an asset to the council.

It voted 6-7 during an April 1 meeting to approve her membership.

