Nagel Says Resolute ECB Response Is Needed on Inflation

The European Central Bank must act forcefully to bring inflation back to its target, according to Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel.

“Inflation in the euro zone won’t slow on its own,” Nagel said in a statement accompanying updated economic projections for Germany that show significantly stronger price pressures than previously expected. “Monetary policy must respond resolutely to combat inflation.”

The ECB revised up its own outlook for consumer prices on Thursday and committed to a quarter-point increase in interest rates in July. It also signaled a bigger hike two months later -- a win for Nagel and his hawkish colleagues on the Governing Council.

That stronger move hinges on forecasts to be presented in September, with President Christine Lagarde saying the hike will happen if the inflation outlook remains as bad as officials currently envisage or turns worse. Given this week’s ECB projections didn’t account for May’s record reading, that outcome appears likely.

Like in many countries, soaring prices have become a political issue in Germany, the region’s largest economy. The government has sought to help households weather a spike in energy costs exacerbated by the country’s reliance on Russia for natural gas supplies.

The Bundesbank’s outlook, published Friday, shows German inflation averaging 7.1% this year, 4.5% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024 -- up from 3.6% in 2022 and 2.2% in the other two years earlier. The institution warned that some upside risks to its projections have already materialized so that this year’s rate could hit 7 3/4%.

At the same time, Germany’s manufacturers are enduring component shortages as the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in Asia roil supply chains. As a result, the economy is set to grow just 1.9% this year, 2.4% next year and 1.8% in 2024, the central bank said.

