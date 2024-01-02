Bundestag calls for provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine after Russian attack

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chairwoman of the Bundestag's Defence Committee and Representative of the Free Democratic Party, criticised the slow supply of weapons to Ukraine amid another large-scale Russian missile attack.

Source: Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann gave her comment to the portal t-online; European Pravda

According to Strack-Zimmermann, the talk about supporting Ukraine "as long as it takes" will be just words "if we do not continue to support Ukraine together with our European partners to a much greater extent".

"Ukraine needs more ammunition, more replacement parts, and we need to immediately mobilise Taurus [missiles – ed.] to finally complicate the possibility of resupply for Russia," Strack-Zimmermann stressed.

"And the much-publicised European F-16 coalition needs to be operational much sooner if we are to counter Russian air superiority. Putin is counting on us to be afraid of our own courage. And he's right. This hesitation is very bitter," Strack-Zimmermann added.

Sara Nanni, the press secretary for the security of the German The Greens party, in a comment to t-online, also called for reliable German assistance to Ukraine. According to Nanni, "we need certainty in planning when it comes to German support" for Ukraine, adding that "at the moment, it is not enough due to intense discussions on the budget".

Nanni pointed out that Ukraine desperately needs "ammunition for artillery, Taurus [missiles] and spare parts for large equipment that we supply."

Background:

On the morning of 2 January, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv the fall of missile wreckage was recorded in Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. There are also hits in Kharkiv.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after a large-scale Russian missile attack, is waiting for a reaction and decisive steps from Western countries.

