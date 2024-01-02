Bundestag MP calls for immediate transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine after massive Russian attacks

The head of the Defense Committee of Germany’s Bundestag parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, has called for the transfer of powerful German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine after another massive Russian attack on Jan. 2, T-online reports.

Strack-Zimmermann also urged the government to speed up the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs more ammunition, more spare parts, and we need to mobilize the Taurus immediately to make it difficult for Russia to resupply for good," the MP said.

Strack-Zimmermann also stressed that the F-16 (multi-role fighter) coalition should be operational as soon as possible so that Ukraine can challenge Russian air superiority.

"Putin is counting on us being afraid of our own bravery," the German MP added.

“And he is obviously right. This hesitance is very bitter.”

Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine in several waves on Jan. 2.

Russia used more than 130 weapons overall: 35 Shahed suicide drones at night and 99 missiles in the morning, including Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95 bombers, Kinzhals from MiG-31K aircraft, Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the sea, and Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 missiles from the north.

Ukraine's air defense and defense forces destroyed all of the Shaheds and 72 of the 99 missiles: all 10 Kinzhals, all three Kalibrs, and 59 of the 70 X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles.

The attack killed at least four people in Ukraine and injured more than 100.

In November 2023, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters "in irritation" during a visit to Kyiv that Ukraine would not receive Taurus missiles from his country.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said on Oct. 19 that the German government would not be transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Some media reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hesitated to provide Ukraine with missiles because of concerns that Kyiv might attack Russian territory, thus drawing Berlin into the conflict.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine