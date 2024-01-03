Bundle up, head outside to watch one of the best annual meteor showers, the Quadrantids

Want to start the new year with a little stargazing?

You don't have long to wait.

The Quadrantids meteor shower will peak this week.

Here's how you can watch in Florida.

What is the Quadrantids meteor shower?

The Quadrantids are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers, according to NASA.

The meteor shower generally peaks in early January every year.

The meteors have been active since Dec. 26 and will end Jan. 16. Peak viewing will be Jan. 4.

What constellation is the Quadrantids meteor shower in?

Fast facts about Quadrantids meteor shower:

Origin : 2003 EH1, an asteroid or a possible "rock comet"

Radiant : The radiant is the point in the sky where the meteors seem to be coming from. The Quadrantids will appear to come from Constellation Bootes in the northern sky.

Active : Dec. 26, 2023 to Jan. 16, 2024

Peak period : Jan. 4, 2024

Peak activity coun t: During its peak, 60 to as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions.

Fireball meteors: Quadrantids are also known for their bright fireball meteors, explosions of light and color that can last longer than an average meteor streak.

Where are the Quadrantids meteors visible?

The Quadrantids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the night and predawn hours, according to NASA.

The radian is not the actual source of the meteors. Don't look only at the constellation of Bootes to view the Quadrantids; they are visible throughout the night sky, according to NASA.

Will you be able to see the Quadrantids meteors in Florida?

The meteors should be visible in Florida since the state is definitely in the portion of the Northern Hemisphere where they'll be visible.

There will be a quarter moon on Jan. 4, making visibility better than if it were the full moon coming Jan. 25, but not as good as the darkness under the new moon coming Jan. 11, according to MoonGiant.

Since the moon will be 51% full, try to block the moon's light with a building or tree, suggested the American Meteor Society.

The meteors should peak between 1 and 5 a.m. according to the American Meteor Society.

Weather may be the biggest factor in whether the meteor shower will be visible in Florida.

As multiple cold fronts move through the state this week, rain is expected to arrive Wednesday.

Showers are in the forecast for Jacksonville on Wednesday night. It's expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy for much of the rest of the state Wednesday night, with a chance of showers in some locations.

Meteor viewing tips from NASA, what direction do I look?

Find an area well away from city or street lights.

Be prepared for cool weather, even in Florida.

Bring a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair.

Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.

It will take your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust before you will be able to spot any meteors.

Be patient; the show will last until dawn.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Quadrantids meteor shower 2024. How to watch in Florida, viewing tips