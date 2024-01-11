Bundle up: Incoming wintry weather could feel a lot like the 2021 winter storm

Frigid temperatures, high wind speeds and light snowfall are in store for the state late this week and into early next week, mirroring the disastrous weather conditions Oklahomans saw in February 2021.

While the upcoming temperatures will be comparable to those nearly three years ago, a meteorologist said it won’t be quite as cold, and travel impacts are expected to be minor.

What will Oklahoma weather be like in the next few days?

Rain and snow are possible Thursday night and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

The Oklahoma City metro, along with portions of central and western Oklahoma, has a 25 to 40% chance of precipitation Thursday night. Light accumulations are expected for now.

Light precipitation is possible again Sunday during a blast of arctic air, which could bring wind chill values between -25 degrees and -10 degrees on Monday.

Sunday & Monday afternoon temperatures will stay below freezing with dangerous wind chills. Exercise caution if outdoors and check on the elderly, pets, and protect your water pipes from freezing. Relief from the extreme cold will start on Tue.

How will this compare to the winter storm in February 2021?

On Feb. 12, 2021, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties during a two-week bout of severe weather. About a week later, President Joe Biden declared the counties as federal disaster areas.

The freezing temperatures caused thousands of power outages, cutbacks in gas service, damage to public water systems and 750 reported weather-related injuries.

Mark Fox, a meteorologist at NWS Norman, said while upcoming temperatures in the state will be comparable to those in February 2021, the real danger will be the cold.

“It’s enough that people really need to be indoors and it can harm some folks if you’re outdoors for very long,” Fox said.

He said it’s too early to determine whether the pending weather will cause power outages.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like we’re going to have the same amount of moisture (compared to February 2021), so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the power outages, but the cold and wind are going to cause some problems,” Fox said.

For Oklahomans who need to go outside, Fox recommends dressing in layers and monitoring the freezing temperatures.

