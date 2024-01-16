Bundle up! Here’s how long freezing weather is expected to sit over Charlotte

Chilly days and freezing nights are forecast for Charlotte this week.

After a sheet of rain settles Tuesday morning, temperatures will plummet to 18 degrees at night. It’s the coldest air in the region since Christmas 2022, the National Weather Service said.

The cycle will repeat for the rest of the week, though clearer skies and slightly warmer temperatures are forecast.

Charlotte, NC forecast this week

NWS meteorologists say:

Tuesday will have a high of 46 degrees and a low of 18.

Wednesday will see clear skies, a high of 40 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.

Temperatures will rise to 49 degrees before a chance of rain during a 33-degree Thursday night.

On Friday, temperatures will peak at 50 degrees but plummet to 19 degrees at night.

Saturday will be a sunny, 33-degree day but a chilling 16-degree night.

Sunday’s highs will peak around 41 degrees and drop to 20 degrees at night.

“A very cold airmass will spread over the region late Friday and linger through the weekend,” according to the NWS. “Cold temperatures and bitter wind chills will be likely across the area.”

Snow in NC mountains

The arctic air covering most of the U.S. follows last week’s massive deluge, which brought record rainfall and a deadly tornado to North Carolina’s Piedmont area.

While snow is no longer forecast in the Charlotte area this week, up to nine inches could drop near Tennessee in Swain and Graham counties, the NWS said.

More nearby, snow was forecast in Boone Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.