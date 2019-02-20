Bundle of marijuana worth around $3K found in Big Brothers Big Sisters donation bin

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks says it turned the contraband over to Springfield police.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In this month's newsletter from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, there are items about partnerships with other charities and local businesses participating in a clothing drive.

But there's one entry that likely stood out to anyone who perused the monthly bulletin.

On May 20, the newsletter says volunteers sorting through clothes donations from Springfield drop-off bins discovered a brick of marijuana wrapped in cellophane.

"There's no telling who put it there or why," said Tyler Moles, president of Big Brothers Big Sisters' Think Big Foundation.

Moles said a Big Brothers Big Sisters staff member called the Springfield Police Department after the drugs were found, and the responding officer estimated the pot had a street value of $3,000.

"That's the most expensive thing ever put in the bin, and we weren't able to use it to help the charity," Moles said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and Moles said it would be nearly impossible to determine which purple bin the marijuana was dropped in.

But that hasn't stopped the staff members from speculating about what might have happened – maybe someone running from police dumped the pot or someone forgot they stashed the weed in a pile of old clothes.

Moles said Big Brothers Big Sisters was initially hesitant to publicize the marijuana finding. But donations of adult and children's clothes and shoes are down during the cold winter months, so he's hoping the publicity can serve as a reminder that the charity is collecting those used items to help support its operations.

"If they think it's funny, maybe they'll put the right thing in the bin," Moles said.

The donated clothes are sold to partners who buy secondhand clothing, and items that are not usable are recycled. The money helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks fund its youth mentoring programs.

Moles said the brick of marijuana is not the only unusual item that has been dropped into the charity's 56 area bins. People have accidentally dropped cellphones and lap tops in the bins, Moles said, while some jokesters find it funny to put BB guns or "adult novelties" into the bins.

"Weird stuff happens," Moles said.

Springfield Police Department spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said Tuesday there are no updates on the marijuana case and no suspects have been identified.

