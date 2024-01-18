Bundle up, SouthCoast: Snow and single-digit temps on the way this weekend

More snow is on the way this weekend. This may be exciting news for skiiers, sledders and outdoor enthusiasts, but the arctic air coming in behind Friday's snowfall — bringing a nasty wind chill Friday and Saturday night — will bite.

According to a Facebook post by the National Weather Service Boston, another round of light snow is expected across most of southern New England on Friday, this time with the highest accumulation centered in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

How much snow should we expect and when does it start?

The Fall River and New Bedford area could see a coating of 1-3 inches, starting mainly after 1 p.m. Friday and tapering off around 11 p.m.

But bundle up if headed outside, because the storm will also deliver the lowest temperatures of the winter so far in the East. Cold air rushes in behind the departing low pressure, with wind chill values Friday night and Saturday dropping to near or below 0 degrees, the NWS states.

Frozen doors, dead batteries, flat tires How to prevent these winter woes

"This is the coldest airmass we have seen this season, and it comes right on cue as mid to late January is, climatologically, the coldest time of year," a post on the NWS Facebook page reads.

How cold will it get?

Temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits and below in New Bedford and Fall River, with a wind chill of as low as 5 degrees Friday night and 0-5 degrees on Saturday night. Providence temps could dip to as low as -5 degrees.

Though this storm may not be a huge snowmaker for the region, it will hit some areas of the Midwest and Northeast harder than others, according to Accuweather forecasters.

"This will be a colder storm than most have grown accustomed to in much of the Midwest and the Northeast in that the lower ground and air temperatures combined with the fluffy or grainy nature of the snow will quickly accumulate on streets and highways," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Take caution on the roads

Accuweather warns motorists and pedestrians to keep in mind that plunging temperatures from Friday night to Saturday will cause areas of slush and standing water to freeze, which could result in dangerous travel conditions.

"This light, fluffy snow will also be easily blown around by gusty winds, especially from Friday night to Saturday," Anderson said. "The visibility may suddenly drop, and previously treated or plowed roadways, sidewalks and parking lots may become blocked and slippery again."

The National Weather Service predicts the wind chill will drop into the single digits this Friday night and Saturday night across the SouthCoast.

Travelers should anticipate high numbers of flight delays and cancellations.

Temperatures are projected to rebound slowly next week.

Shelters for those in need

Fall River has shelters to turn to for those in need of a warm place to take refuge from this weekend's frigid temps.

In Fall River, there's Steppingstone’s First Step Inn, the primary emergency shelter for homeless individuals in Fall River, and the Timao Center, Fall River’s overflow shelter.

Those seeking assistance should contact the First Step Inn, 134 Durfee St., by calling 508-679-8001. The Timao Center at the Spindle City Church is located at 371 Bay St. and can be reached at 774-301-4702.

Residents can also contact a 24-hour hotline for shelter needs at 508-676-3528.

