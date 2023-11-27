Bundle up! Tuesday set to be coldest night of 2023 so far, and here's what to expect

Brace yourself Delmarva: The coldest night of the year so far is coming Tuesday night.

Here's all you need to know about the local forecast and what's happening nationally, too.

Temperatures will be in the low 20s, 'RealFeel' in teens, on Delmarva

Yes, winter weather is definitely here on Delmarva. Here's the Tuesday night forecast and what comes next, courtesy of Accuweather.

Tuesday will indeed be cooler in Salisbury, with a high of just 41 degrees in the day, with sunny and windy skies. But get ready for a truly cold night for sure, with Accuweather predicting a low of 23 degrees, with a "RealFeel" of 19 degrees.

Wednesday will offer a bit of a reprieve, with Accuweather predicting a daytime high of 43 degrees, with a nighttime low of 30 degrees and a "RealFeel" of 22 degrees. No snow, however, or precipitation of any kind is in the forecast.

For Ocean City, Accuweather predicts a high of 42 degrees, breezy and cooler all around, during the day Tuesday, but bundle up at night: The low will be 26 degrees, with a "RealFeel" of 17 degrees. Ocean City will likewise get a bit of a cold weather break too on Wednesday, with a high of 43 degrees and overnight low of 34 degrees.

Here's a statewide map with the forecast from WJZ-TV meteorologist Derek Beasley, who's predicting even cooler temperatures overnight Tuesday on the Lower Shore.

The national weather picture, and will there be a white Christmas?

Here's more on how temperatures are dropped around the US this week, and the odds that we'll enjoy a white Christmas.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Weather forecast: Tuesday night will be MD's coldest so far in 2023