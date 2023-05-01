Bundy files to move St. Luke’s case to federal court. He never showed up in state court

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Less than a week after an Ada County judge ruled that far-right activist Ammon Bundy had essentially forfeited a lawsuit against him for repeatedly not appearing in court, Bundy has petitioned to transfer the St. Luke’s Health System case to federal jurisdiction.

In a filing with U.S. District Court for District of Idaho, Bundy alleged that the case “involves Federal Civil Rights violations against Petitioners” and accused St. Luke’s of using “heavy-handed tactics from one of Idaho’s largest law firms.”

“Petitioner Ammon Bundy has never appeared in the State Case, due to the tens of thousands of documents thrust upon him,” his filing stated, and it noted that Bundy was representing himself.

St. Luke’s filed the lawsuit last May after Bundy and an associate, Diego Rodriguez, led protests outside the Boise hospital over a child welfare case involving Rodriguez’s grandchild, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The lawsuit named as defendants Bundy, Rodriguez, Bundy’s People’s Rights Network, and other business entities affiliated with both men.

The defamation suit claims, among other things, that the defendants posted lies about the hospital system online and did so to try to raise money.

“St. Luke’s believes this is a desperate delay tactic by Bundy and PRN to avoid accountability for their cynical grift that shut down a hospital and hurt good people who did nothing but provide desperately needed medical care to an infant,” Erik Stidham, St. Luke’s attorney, told the Idaho Statesman in an email Monday.

“St. Luke’s has no problem with the Idaho federal courts and has no problem with the state courts in Ada County. But we believe there is no legal basis for federal jurisdiction in this case.”