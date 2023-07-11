What’s new in Bundy-St. Luke’s case? Jury selection, judge. What’s not? Bundy’s a no-show

For the past year, Ammon Bundy did not appear at any of his hearings in the defamation case against him from a local health system.

True to form, he did not appear for the first day of a jury trial Monday to decide damages in his case.

St. Luke’s filed its lawsuit last May after Bundy and an associate, Diego Rodriguez, led protests at the Boise hospital over a child welfare case involving Rodriguez’s grandchild, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The lawsuit names as defendants those two men, Bundy’s People’s Rights Network and other business entities affiliated with them.

The hospital is alleging that Bundy and Rodriguez made false claims against those involved in the case, and did so for political and monetary gain.

Rodriguez, who also has not been in court, was a no-show Monday as well.

The trial at the Ada County Courthouse has nothing to do with whether Bundy is guilty; he essentially forfeited the case when he did not appear or have anyone represent him in court for hearings.

Fourth District Judge Lynn Norton issued a default judgment against him on April 24, meaning that because he failed to participate in the litigation, the plaintiff’s allegations would be taken as true and the court would move on to determining damages.

Norton voluntarily disqualified herself from further proceedings on the case in June. She cited Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure 40(c), which allows a judge to disqualify themselves “without stating any reason.”

The case was reassigned to 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin. On Sunday, Bundy posted a “letter” to Baskin on his website.

“As the new presiding judge, you are now administering the process that will allow St. Luke’s Executives to take everything I own, by force,” Bundy wrote. “This is not justice in any way and I will not allow my property to be taken by force as long as I am alive and free. God our Father will protect.”

The first day of the trial focused on jury selection, with opening statements expected to begin Tuesday. Jurors will hear evidence about the defamation claims and decide how much they believe Bundy should be required to pay the hospital and others involved.

St. Luke’s had long fought to have the damages decided by a jury, rather than leave that decision with a judge. Baskin made a ruling on June 30 to grant that request.

Baskin is presiding at the trial, which is expected to last until Friday.