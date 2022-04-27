Bunge Earnings Soar as War in Ukraine Boosts Grain Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Bunge Ltd., the world’s biggest oilseed processor, lifted its full-year earnings, citing “unprecedented” conditions on the global ag market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drought in Brazil increased global crop prices.

The war halted crop shipments out of the Black Sea and risked plantings of corn and sunflowers in Ukraine. Even with all disruptions caused by the conflict, Bunge benefited from higher profits from crushing soybeans into fuel and meal for animal feed.

Bunge says its operations in Ukraine are back on track after the company recorded about $12 million in charges resulting from the conflict and damaged property and equipment.

Still, “shipments from Ukraine are extremely limited on rail and trucks,” Chief Financial Officer John Neppl said on a conference call.

Shares increased slightly, up 0.9% to $115.92 at 9:37 a.m. in New York. Agriculture giant increased full-year adjusted earnings outlook to at least $11.50, from $9.50 earlier, citing wider crush margins and strong demand, even at record prices.

“We are not seeing any demand destruction”, Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said on the same conference call.

Adjusted earnings of $4.26 a share for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 compare with $3.13 a year ago. The average of analysts’ estimate compiled by Bloomberg was $2.94.

Bunge is the ‘B’ in the quartet of global crop traders known as the ABCDs. Its rival and the ‘A’ in the quartet, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. reported its best-ever quarterly results Tuesday.

