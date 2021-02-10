Bunge Sees Weaker Agribusiness In 2021, Tops 4Q Profit Estimates

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)

Bunge earned an adjusted $3.05 per share in the fourth quarter that topped analysts’ estimates of $1.82. The agribusiness and oilseeds company’s revenues came in at $12.6 billion in 4Q, beating consensus estimates of $10.9 billion. Shares were up by 2.7% in pre-market trading.

Bunge’s (BG) CEO Greg Heckman said, “Our performance in 2020 was exceptional reflecting the earnings strength of our platform. We delivered these strong results while completing the portfolio actions we originally identified, sharpening our financial discipline, and, importantly, keeping the focus on protecting the safety of our team during these unprecedented times.”

The company’s 4Q revenues were driven by its agribusiness unit, which generated sales of $9.3 billion, up by 25.2% year-on-year. The strength in the agribusiness was driven by higher elevation margins and oilseed crush margins in North America.

Looking ahead, Bunge expects its agribusiness to decline this year due to lower oilseed processing and production, particularly in Brazil. The company does however see some upside to its agribusiness driven by higher demand but tighter supply of commodities. The company forecasted adjusted EPS of $6 per share and a capex range of $425 to $475 million in FY21. (See Bunge stock analysis on TipRanks)

Around two months back, Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow raised the stock’s price target from $67 to $72 and reiterated a Buy rating. Moskow cited the management’s guidance of a strong agribusiness environment as “encouraging” as the analyst believed that oilseed crush margins have modestly declined since the guidance.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 2 analysts recommending a Buy and 1 analyst suggesting a Hold. The average analyst price target of $71.33 implies 5.4% downside potential to current levels.

Using the TipRanks Similar Stocks tool, Bunge scores an 8 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score system as compared to its peers. This indicates that BG has a better likelihood of outperforming the market in comparison to its peers.

Related News:
Twitter Quarterly Sales Outperform Driven By Ad Revenue; Shares Rise
Cisco Drops 4.6% Pre-Market On Flat Sales Growth In 2Q
Lyft Sees Recovery Path After 4Q Sales Outperform; Shares Spike 13%

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Latest Stories

  • 'You don't have American history without Black people': How one Utah school failed its students

    A public charter school in Utah sparked controversy over the weekend after announcing that parents could “exercise their civil rights” and opt their children out of the school’s Black History Month curriculum. After widespread backlash, it’s walking back this decision.

  • Senate finds impeachment trial is constitutional, but most Republicans still disagree

    Only six Republicans voted to have the trial go forward, which was only one more than the five who voted similarly on Jan. 26.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Biden administration plans to continue to seek extradition of WikiLeaks' Assange: official

    President Joe Biden's administration plans to continue to seek to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the United Kingdom to the United States to face hacking conspiracy charges, the U.S. Justice Department said. Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi on Tuesday said the U.S. government will continue to challenge a British judge's ruling last month that Assange should not be extradited to the United States because of the risk he would commit suicide.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Egypt opens Rafah crossing with Gaza until further notice: sources

    Egypt on Tuesday opened its Rafah border crossing with the Gaza strip until further notice, Egyptian and Palestinian sources said, a move described as an incentive for reconciliation between the main Palestinian factions, meeting in Cairo. Leaders of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction, which controls the West Bank, and of Hamas, the armed Islamist movement that opposes any negotiations with Israel, began Egyptian-brokered talks on Monday to address long-standing divisions ahead of elections planned for later this year. The 365-sq km (141-sq mile) Gaza strip, controlled by Hamas, is home to around 2 million Palestinians.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

  • Man who killed 2 in Wisconsin had long criminal history

    A man who killed two men in eastern Wisconsin before being fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had a history of criminal offenses dating back more than a decade, officials said. Nicholas Pingel, 30, had recently been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues, according to the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Family members and others said Pingel struggled with substantial mental health issues and was disconnected from relatives in the week before the shootings.

  • Four years into voyage and close to land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalizingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land.

  • Jen Psaki fires back at controversy over LGBTQ executive order: ‘Trans rights are human rights’

    Mr Biden signed an executive order in January that would prohibit sexual discrimination in federally funded schools

  • Whitewash fears over Salmond inquiry after pro-independence MSPs block release of Sturgeon dossier

    A Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has been branded a whitewash after pro-independence MSPs blocked the release of a dossier of his allegations against Nicola Sturgeon. The former First Minister on Tuesday night appeared almost certain not to give evidence in person to the inquiry, after all four SNP MSPs and one former Green, now an independent, on the nine-person committee voted to block the publication of a document already largely in the public domain. Mr Salmond wanted to expand on his claims that Ms Sturgeon repeatedly broke the ministerial code over her handling of sexual harassment complaints against him, which if established, would see her expected to resign. He claims the refusal to publish the information means he will be unable to give a full account of his position, and is putting in place plans to hold a press conference to set out his claims against Ms Sturgeon instead. However, there remains an outside chance that Mr Salmond could yet appear, with The Spectator magazine, which has published the dossier on its website, to seek a ruling from the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday which would put the legality of publication beyond doubt.

  • New hate symbols on U.S. warships including noose spark Navy condemnation

    The U.S. Navy's top admiral on Tuesday condemned two new racist incidents involving hate symbols on warships, which sources said included a noose that was left on a Black sailor's bed. The cases come as Pentagon leaders face growing pressure to show progress in combating extremism after current and former military servicemembers were found to have participated in the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In one case being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), hate speech graffiti was discovered in a bathroom aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.

  • McConnell Declines to Whip Votes for Trump, Remains Undecided on Conviction: Report

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly suggested to his Republican colleagues that voting whether to convict former President Donald Trump of “inciting an insurrection” is a matter of conscience and need not align with senators’ earlier votes to dispute the constitutionality of the trial. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that McConnell has not yet decided how he will vote, although he voted that the Senate hearing for the 45th president is unconstitutional on Tuesday. During Trump’s first impeachment trial, the Kentucky Republican said he did not consider himself an impartial juror. However, in the time since, many Republicans have distanced themselves from the former president following months of rhetoric from Trump that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Trump’s comments, which Democrats claim led to the eventual storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, led the House to pass a single article of impeachment: “inciting an insurrection.” However, even with the shifting dynamics in Congress and the Republican party, it is still unlikely that the Senate will vote to convict Trump. The chamber is evenly divided 50-50 and a two-thirds majority is required to convict. At least 17 Republicans would need to vote along with every Democratic senator, though just six GOP senators on Tuesday voted to support the constitutionality of the trial. In a leadership meeting Monday night, the Senate minority leader reportedly said the same things he has said publicly, a source told Bloomberg. Last month McConnell blamed Trump and other “powerful people” for provoking the rioters who amassed at the Capitol. “The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals, who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor. “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government that they did not like.” Reports last month indicated McConnell was pleased with Democrats’ impeachment effort, though he had not yet determined whether he will vote to convict.

  • Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder

    German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing, said Cyrill Klement, who led the investigation of the centenarian for the Neuruppin prosecutors' office. Despite his advanced age, the suspect is considered fit enough to stand trial, though accommodations may have to be made to limit how many hours per day the court is in session, Klement told The Associated Press.

  • 'Don't talk to me about having a baby': Chinese avoid the bedroom despite looming population crisis

    Couples in China weren’t much in the mood to get busy in the bedroom during the country's various lockdowns last year, dashing the government’s hopes of a post-pandemic baby boom to stave off a looming population crisis. Ten million births were registered in 2020, 15 per cent lower than the previous year, and hitting a new record low since the 1960s, when China was in the middle of a famine. In recent years, Chinese couples have become less willing to have children due to the rising cost of housing, health care and education. Even Beijing’s 2016 decision to scrap a decades-long one-child policy had little impact. “House prices [are] the best contraceptive pill,” one person posted online. Turns out a pandemic – and all its related restrictions and risks – in 2020 didn’t exactly turn up the heat in the bedroom, either. “There are many regulations on pandemic prevention and housing compounds always ask people to quarantine,” scoffed one person online. “That’s upsetting enough, don’t talk to me about having a baby.” “It would be such a headache if one gets pregnant during the pandemic and has to go to the hospital,” said another. Others talked about how 2020 was all about figuring out how to stay alive – not the best backdrop for bringing new life into the world. “Even female animals know not to give birth when the environment is not good, not to mention human beings,” a user posted on social media. Quarantines in China, like elsewhere, have also created friction between couples. “Locking men and women up at home could by no means increase birth rate, but the divorce rate would definitely spike,” said one online post. But fewer babies and a fast-aging population means soon China could feel the economic impact of a shrinking working-age population. Experts estimate that by 2050, about 40 per cent of China’s population will be above retirement age. As such, China has encouraged people to produce more offspring, a message that has largely fallen flat. “The authorities and experts publicise giving birth to more children all the time,” wrote one person. “If they are in such a hurry they should study how to let men give birth to children.”

  • Taiwan wishes China happy new year, but says won't yield to pressure

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished China a happy Lunar New Year on Tuesday, but said she would not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing, which China rejected. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer. Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with "relevant countries" about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its huge neighbour.

  • Georgia's secretary of state opens probe into Trump's phone calls

    The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched an investigation on Monday into phone calls former President Donald Trump made to state election officials during an attempt to overturn the presidential election results. Walter Jones, a spokesman for Raffensperger's office, confirmed to ABC News that the investigation has begun, and said the inquiry will be "fact-finding and administrative in nature." The probe was triggered on Monday after George Washington University law professor John Banzhaf filed a formal complaint, saying Trump may have violated three Georgia state laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, and intentional interference with performance of election duties. Trump, who lost Georgia to President Biden, subsequently made calls to Raffensperger and the secretary of state's chief investigator in his quest to overturn the results. In a recording made on Jan. 2, Trump is heard asking Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes — the exact number he would need to win the state. Once the investigation is finished, the State Election Board will decide whether a criminal referral should be sent to the state attorney general or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has said Trump's call to Raffensperger was "deeply disturbing." She also stated that "anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable." People close to Willis told ABC News even if the case is not referred to her, she might still pursue her own investigation. More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitSen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

  • ‘You’re too young, bud’: Ohio officer hailed as hero for talking down armed robbery suspect without violence

    The robbery suspect told the officer he had stopped taking medications for his mental disorder