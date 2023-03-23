Bunker Hill man arrested on child pornography charges

Mar. 22—A Miami County man was arrested Wednesday on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Cody Shanks, 28, of Bunker Hill, following an investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a residence located at 316 W. SR 218 in Bunker Hill.

Shanks was transported to the Miami County Jail for one count of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony, and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Miami County Prosecutor's Office, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Howard County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at report.cybertip.org.