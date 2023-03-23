Bunker Hill man facing child porn charges

Mar. 23—PERU — Police arrested a Bunker Hill man Wednesday for what they believe is his alleged role in a child pornography investigation.

Cody Shanks, 28, is facing one count of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony, and two counts of possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

His charge stems from a tip that was recently sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which prompted investigators from the Indiana State Police to execute a search warrant on Shank's Bunker Hill residence.

Police did not indicate in the release how that search warrant led to Shanks' arrest or what, if any, items were removed from the residence that pertained to the case.

The Miami County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case, and it's unclear if additional charges will be filed at this time.

Along with ISP and the prosecutor's office, the Department of Homeland Security and the Howard County Sheriff's Department assisted in the case.

Anyone with information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.