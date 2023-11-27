Bunkie Monkey plush toys swing into Bunkie in time for Christmas

The fourth generation of the plush toy Bunkie Monkeys, both large and small, are now available at Griffins Antique Store & Main Street Market in Bunkie. Angela Pitts came up with the idea for the plush toy back in the late 1990s when her family owned a restaurant in town.

The story goes that Bunkie was named after a monkey. In 1882, the Texas and Pacific Railroad wanted to build a railroad across land owned by Samuel Haas. In exchange, he could name the station they build and the town around it. Haas had bought a toy monkey for his young daughter, Macci, who couldn’t pronounce the word “monkey.” She pronounced it “bunkie” and that became her nickname. So, Haas decided to name the town and station after his daughter’s nickname, Bunkie.

“Everyone in Bunkie is proud of how they got their name,” said Angela Pitts in a phone interview from her home in Metarie.

She came up with the idea for a Bunkie Monkey plush stuffed toy in the late 1990s. Her parents owned a restaurant in Bunkie, Captain’s Galleon, that was open in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“A lot of people would tour through to the antique shops back then. This is before they had I-49 of course so we had a lot of traffic come through Highway 71,” said Pitts in a phone interview from Metarie where she now lives. “People would stop and visit the antique stores and they’d stop and eat in the restaurant. And they would always ask if there was a souvenir somewhere that they could get from Bunkie. A T-shirt or just some kind of souvenir.”

One day, she and her brother were sitting at a table while their mother worked at the cash register. They heard three different customers in a row ask their mother about souvenirs. Then, her brother told her that she should make a Bunkie Monkey.

Pitts attended art school in Houston and knew someone who was doing sales and marketing with plush animals. She gave him a call and described what kind of plush monkey she was looking for.

“I wanted something to look kind of old. And that’s when Beanie Babies were big. And I wanted it to be a Beanie Baby and just kind of an older looking monkey,” she said.

“He found one and we got it,” said Pitts. “I ended up hand cutting these little neckerchiefs out at home.”

She also has some hearts made that said, “The Original Bunkie Monkey.”

Her children were small back then, so they helped her with getting the monkeys ready to sell at the restaurant.

“They were really a hot item at first with people traveling through and then with everyone in Bunkie,” said Pitts. “Everyone leaves Bunkie, so people were sending them off to their kids off in college and kids that were in the military across overseas and shipping them everywhere. And people even started traveling with them.”

So, that’s basically how the Bunkie Monkey came about, she said.

"I think it is a unique story how the town got its name. By having the Bunkie Monkey, it keeps the memory alive for the younger generations," said Karen Jones, a Bunkie Monkey fan.

"The Bunkie Monkey is an endearing character, in the lives of many who grew up in the tiny Avoyelles Parish town," said Duana Juneau, another Bunkie Monkey fan. Countless times we have told the story of how Bunkie got its name."

There are four generations of Bunke Monkeys. The first one came out in the late 1990s. The second one in 2005 and the third in 2010. The fourth one has just been debuted. Angela Pitts came up with the idea for the plush toy in the late 1990s. Her family owned a restaurant in Bunkie and people traveling through were looking for souvenirs.

Over the years people took photos of the Bunkie Monkey in various places. Pitts said Teresa Tebow took her Bunkie Monkey to New York where he appeared on the Today Show with Al Roker. Father Taylor Reynolds took his on a visit to the Vatican. The Bunkie Monkey has even been to Kuwait.

“I have pictures of him in Galveston with people at car shows and at the Gum Wall in Washington State,” said Pitts.

During the Corn Festival, she’s noticed that people will put their Bunkie Monkeys on their tables and take photos of them with a Corn Festival T-shirt and a Corn Festival sign.

“Someone actually made a Corn Festival T-shirt one year with the Bunkie Monkey on it,” she said.

Pitts said the first generation of Bunkie Monkeys came out in 1996 or 1997. She’s exactly sure of the year.

“Basically, after the first one, everyone in Bunkie had one. And they kind of quit selling,” said Pitts.

Then in 2005, she decided to do a second generation.

“I sold a ton of those, and people started wanting to collect them, so everybody bought a second one and sent a second one to everyone. And that’s the one that started traveling a lot more,” she said.

People would send her pictures of the places the Bunkie Monkey visited.

“I was just amazed that they would take this monkey across the country with them or across the world and set them in different places. And so, it became kind of a fun thing,” said Pitts.

The second generation lasted until 2010.

"Then I couldn’t get that monkey anymore and people were still wanting them,” she said. “So I came out with a third generation. It was Bunkie Monkey Jr. And he had a little T-shirt on that said ‘Bunkie Monkey Jr.’ So we did that one for awhile.”

She said she didn’t fool with it anymore but in the last three or four years, people have been asking her about the Bunkie Monkeys. She put it on the back burner until a couple of weeks ago when someone again asked her about the plush toys because Christmas was coming up.

“This came up so fast with the Bunkie Monkey, that when I mentioned it to someone, then everybody started calling,” she said.

In order to get people excited, she posted on Facebook and did other kinds of marketing to get people excited but didn’t post the monkey’s face.

The fourth generation of Bunkie Monkeys can be found at Griffins Antique Store & Main Street Market in Bunkie.

"I adore the plush Bunkie Monkey and have a first generation. I am excited to give my grandson a new generation one," said Juneau.

There will also be T-shirts for sale at Griffins because others have been asking for them. Pitts also plans to sell hand towels, but they won’t be available until after Christmas.

“They have Bunkie Monkey on it and a cute little monkey swinging from a vine,” she said of the towels.

She is still deciding on a name for the fourth monkey but thought about calling it Mac after Macci Haas. All of them have names. The first one is “The Original Bunkie Monkey.” The second one is named Sam after Samuel Haas. The third one is Bunkie Monkey Jr.

Each Bunkie Monkey comes with a tag that has a short version of the story of how Bunkie got its name, she said.

The tag for the fourth one is folded up like a newspaper under its arm.

“I thought that was cute because it looked like a newspaper, a newspaper article. And it says, ‘Monkey Business. Is Bunkie really named after a monkey?’ And it tells the little story,” she said.

New generations of the Bunkie Monkeys will be offered on and off through the years, she said. Most people get excited about them and they stay excited for two or three years and then the excitement wanes.

There is a Facebook page for the Bunkie Monkey, and she is currently working creating a website, bunkiemonkey.com, where people will be able to order future merchandise online.

Many people have started collecting the different generations of Bunkie Monkeys, said Pitts.

“People like these because it’s even in the history books that Bunkie got its name from a monkey,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Bunkie Monkey plush toys swing into Bunkie in time for Christmas