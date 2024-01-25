Bunnell couple charged with child neglect for 'deplorable' living conditions, police say

Michelle Sofia and her live-in boyfriend Willie London were each charged with three counts of felony child neglect without great harm after Bunnell Police said they found the the home they share with their three children in deplorable condition Tuesday.

Michelle Sofia, 38, and her live-in boyfriend Willie London, 41, were each charged with three counts of felony child neglect without great harm. The couple is also facing charges in a separate incident involving filing a false police report.

London was being held on $16,000 bond Thursday and Sofia on $8,000 bond at the Flagler County jail.

They were living in the home at 811 Hymon Circle with Sofia’s three children, 11, 12 and 17. Bunnell Police responded to the home for a trespassing call and found a neighbor involved in an argument with Sofia.

Officers entered the home and described the living conditions as “deplorable.” An officer walked through and described “layers of dirt, piles of soiled clothing, layers of feces and piles of rat droppings throughout the residence,” police said.

Two of the three refrigerators in the home were not working and held only moldy food and bugs. The third mini-refrigerator did not contain food or dairy, just a variety of condiments. Dirty dishes were piled on counters and the stove. Live cockroaches were crawling across the counter and between the dishes, police stated.

In one bedroom, officers saw a small, thin mattress without sheets and there was no mattress or bedding in the eldest child’s bedroom.

There was no running water, but the home did have electricity.

Sofia told police she was doing her best to care for the children and said about the home: “I didn’t think it was that bad,” police said.

London said the children were unable to shower or bathe due to having no water. He said when anyone needed a shower they either went to a nearby county park or to a friend’s house, police said.

The children told officers they had not showered or bathed in two days.

The oldest child had dropped out of school, but the younger children had attended in recent days, police stated.

The Department of Children and Family Services removed the children from the home.

At the time of the call, police were already preparing to charge Sofia and London with filing a false report, a misdemeanor.

The couple falsely claimed Monday that the 11-year-old had been struck by a car, police said.

Both claimed the child had been injured even though there were no visible injuries. London claimed the child was dragged by the car. Bunnell Police found video from nearby homes which showed the car slowly backing out and the child riding a skateboard. The car then stopped without making contact with the child and the child reached out and touched the car while passing behind it. When Sofia and London were confronted with the video, they recanted their stories.

London has served prison time for drug offenses and obstructing a criminal investigation, police said.

Police ask anyone with additional information about either of these cases to please contact Bunnell Police Detective Jeff Traylor at 386-600-7954.

