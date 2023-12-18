Bunnell Elementary assistant principal tapped to lead school

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore announced in a press release Monday that she's recommending Bunnell Elementary School Assistant Principal Cari McGee be appointed to school principal.

If approved by Flagler's school board at its Tuesday meeting, McGee would start immediately.

McGee has been Bunnell Elementary's assistant principal since July 2019, according to a district press release; she previously served as a school counselor for more than a decade.

“Cari McGee knows the children, families, teachers and staff at Bunnell Elementary,” said Superintendent Moore in th release. “When I asked the stakeholders at BES what they want in their next leader, they said they wanted a person who would listen and be active in our community. I’m confident Ms. McGee is that person.”

McGee will replace former Bunnell Principal Donelle Evensen, who resigned Sept. 6 following community outrage over a school assembly during which all Black fourth- and fifth-graders were called into the cafeteria to discuss low test scores. It didn't matter whether the students passed or failed; they were selected to attend the assembly based on race.

Prior to resigning, Evensen was placed on paid administrative leave.

Marcus Sanfilippo, Flagler's coordinator of special projects who was also a former principal of Bunnell Elementary, has been serving the elementary school on an interim basis.

“I appreciate Superintendent Moore's confidence in me," McGee said. "I have been proud to be a Bullpup these past five years and am excited to see how we can move this campus forward.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler Schools to vote on Bunnell Elementary's next principal