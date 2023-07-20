Bunnell man who admitted selling drugs to Palm Coast man found not guilty in overdose death

Nysean Giddens

A jury returned a not guilty verdict for a Bunnell man charged with first-degree murder in a drug overdose death of a Palm Coast man.

A grand jury had indicted Nysean Giddens, 25, on the first-degree murder charge in the overdose death of Shaun Callahan, 37. The charge carried mandatory life in prison if convicted.

After deliberating for about four hours Thursday, the jury of 10 women and two men returned the not guilty verdict. They had the option of either first-degree murder or manslaughter.

One of Giddens' family members quickly silenced a joyful exclamation. Giddens' family members hugged and at least one cried outside the courtroom.

Giddens' aunt, Pennie Harris, of Espanola, said "God is good" as she walked to the elevators to leave the courthouse.

Callahan's family also hugged and at least one of them cried in the courtroom after the jurors had filed out.

Callahan was found dead by his girlfriend on Sept. 13, 2020, in his bedroom at a home in Seminole Woods in Palm Coast.

Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton said in her closing arguments that Callahan would not have died had it not been for the had it not been for the fentanyl sold to him by Giddens.

She displayed a slide to the jury indicating that an autopsy found four to five times the lethal level of fentanyl in Callahan’s body.

She said Callahan didn’t want fentanyl. He had wanted cocaine.

But Dunton said that Giddens delivered a mix of mostly fentanyl with some cocaine, leaving it in Callahan’s mailbox.

Callahan walked out to the mailbox and retrieved the drugs. He would soon be dead. He was found still holding his cellphone.

Giddens was arrested the next day and admitted to selling drugs to Callahan, according to the sheriff's office.

Defense attorney Gerald S. Bettman, who along with defense attorney Matt Maguire represented Giddens, said in his closing argument that Giddens did not deliver the substance that killed Callahan. He said Callahan got the fentanyl from somewhere else.

He said that when Giddens was arrested the next day he had pure cocaine on him.

“Someone delivered cocaine and fentanyl, but it didn’t come from Mr. Giddens,” Bettman said.

Giddens still faces drug-related charges in two other cases and was returned to the Flagler County jail.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bunnell man found not guilty in drug overdose death of Palm Coast man