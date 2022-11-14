Bunnell Police seize 6 pit bulls, find video of dogs fighting on man's cellphone

One of the pit bulls seized from an abandoned home in Bunnell by police on Oct. 14, 2022.

A Palm Coast man has been prohibited from owning animals for five years and is facing charges after police said they found wounded pit bulls at an abandoned home in Bunnell. The dogs were tethered in the backyard and only one had any food or water within reach, according to Bunnell Police.

Willie L. Gardner III, 28, of Palm Coast, was charged with four counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Gardner turned himself in at the Flagler County jail on Nov. 8 and was released later that day on $40,000 bail.

Gardner was already facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge on a separate case involving dogs. He was scheduled to go on trial in that case Monday, but it was continued. The misdemeanor charge stems from a case in which the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and animal control seized nine dogs, some of them pit bulls, from a property on Knox Jones Avenue west of Bunnell.

'Aggressive dogs' not covered?: Halifax Humane Society's insurer wants to exclude 'aggressive dogs' from shelter's coverage

Pit bull attack: Daytona police arrest father in pit bull attack on child

The dogs did not have adequate water, their bowls were dirty and they were kept in an area that contained broken glass, metal and feces, the affidavit stated. Two of the dogs were running loose, chasing neighbors, the affidavit stated.

Bunnell Police stated this is one of the pit bulls it seized from an abandoned home on Oct. 14, 2022.

On Nov. 9, Flagler County Court Judge Andrea Totten ordered Gardner not to own any animals for five years. Totten also ordered that the six pit bulls in the latest case not be returned to Gardner. She wrote in an order the animals were permanently in the custody of the Flagler Humane Society for “the adoption, sale or other humane disposal.”

The latest case against Gardner began on Oct. 14 when Bunnell Police officers responding to a complaint found six dogs in the back yard of an abandoned house at 508 S. Railroad St. Officers found a Flagler Animal Services notice of complaint dated Oct. 12 alleging failure to provide adequate water, shelter and tethering, as well as abandonment of animals.

Story continues

No pets: Port Orange man barred from owning pets, gets 6 months in jail for beating dog to death

Barred from animal charity: Palm Coast woman gets probation, barred from running animal rescue charity

According to a press release, Bunnell Police discovered the following:

Kane: A brown male pit bull tethered to a metal chain. The dog had a 2-inch nylon collar around its neck. Kane had fresh wounds as well as scars on the right side of his cheek and ears. He was missing fur on top of his ear and right cheek. He was aggressive and would not allow the officer near him.

Diesel: A gray male pit bull tethered to a an approximately 13-foot-long metal chain. The dog was missing some fur from one of his legs. The missing fur had marks consistent with scratches and bite marks. The dog was aggressive and did not allow officers to get near him.

Gelato: A brown female pit bull tethered in the back yard. The dog was missing fur from spots on her front legs and right side.

Max: A gray male pit bull tethered to a chain leash. He had a red spot on his back consistent with a fresh wound. The dog’s left eye appeared swollen and he had an old wound behind its left ear.

Nova: A small black male pit bull tethered to a chain leash. Nova was the only dog who had food nearby. He had a fresh scar on his left cheek and small, fresh puncture wounds on his two front legs.

Pepper: A gray female pit bull tethered to a chain leash. She had empty fur spots on her back near her neck.

Bunnell Police stated this was one of six pit bulls seized from an abandoned home on Oct. 14, 2022.

The dogs were separated enough so they could not reach each other, but appeared agitated when they got close to one another, the police stated in the release.

Bunnell Police Officer Adrian Zapata and Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Annie Conrad determined that the conditions were hazardous to the dogs and the public. The dogs were immediately removed and provided with proper veterinary care. The dogs were taken to the Flagler Humane Society.

Gardner met with Conrad, who showed him photos of all six dogs which he recognized by name. Gardner said he used the dogs to hunt hogs, raccoons and other small animals. Conrad told him the wounds were inconsistent with hunting. Gardner then said they were from “fighting each other.”

Conrad obtained a search warrant for Gardner’s phone and found videos from this year showing:

Two pit bulls fighting with one dog, “viciously swinging” the other by the neck.

A man with Nova and Pepper inside a vehicle. The man grabs a wooden stick with what appeared to be a tip worn off from use. Zapata said it was a “break stick” which is stuck into a pit bull's mouth so it releases its grip on another dog.

A man saying “Got into another fight,” and then the video showing a black and white pit bull and a brown pit bull. Both dogs had fresh bite marks.

The same brown and white pit bull with fresh bite marks on its snout and its right front leg covered in blood as mosquitos and flies swarm around it.

A man saying Nova's ear, paw and neck were “(expletive) up” from Gelato and “It was a four-dog brawl.” Her ear was covered in fresh blood consistent with bite wounds.

A pit bull with multiple fresh lacerations consistent with bites on the left and right cheek. The dog’s snout was covered in blood.

Another 50 videos on the phone showed the dogs in either a backyard or the truck Gardner admitted to driving. Gardner was identified as the man speaking in the videos.

In a press release, Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon stated “I want to thank the citizens who came forward to report their concerns about these dogs and their conditions. Also, thank you to Bunnell Officer Zapata and Flagler Sheriff’s Detective Conrad for their teamwork and thoroughness to bring this difficult case to a successful conclusion and holding Willie Gardner accountable for this disgusting case of animal cruelty.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man charged after Bunnell Police seize 6 wounded pit bulls