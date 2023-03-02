Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.454

The board of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.454 on the 4th of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Bunzl

Bunzl's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Bunzl's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.264, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.627. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.1% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

We Could See Bunzl's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Bunzl has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.4% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Bunzl's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Bunzl is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bunzl that you should be aware of before investing. Is Bunzl not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here