Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL): What Does The Future Look Like?

Based on Bunzl plc's (LON:BNZL) earnings update in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 7.1% in the upcoming year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 11%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of UK£327m, we should see this rise to UK£350m in 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Bunzl in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Bunzl to keep growing?

The view from 14 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, BNZL's earnings should reach UK£394m, from current levels of UK£327m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 6.4%. This leads to an EPS of £1.18 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of £0.98. Margins are currently sitting at 3.6%, which is expected to expand to 4.0% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Bunzl, there are three important aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Bunzl worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Bunzl is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Bunzl? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

