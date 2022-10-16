Buoyant housing market keeps consumer confidence from fading in uneven economy

Tom Hudson
·2 min read

Imagine if the housing market was covered in the news like the stock market:

“Split-level ranch homes from the 1970s in the Midwest fell today after a forecast for a colder than usual winter.”

“Mid-century 3-bedrooms in the Mid-Atlantic rallied as new Census Bureau data showed population growth.”

“Renovated bungalows were steady despite new import data that led to lumber and drywall prices falling.”

But, it doesn’t work that way, does it?

More Americans own their homes, or at least co-own them with a lender, than own stocks. The wealth effect of housing can be greater than any stock market rally. This may help explain why, despite the S&P 500 stocks in a bear market, consumer confidence has held up pretty well.

After declining through the spring and early summer, consumer attitudes have improved even as inflation remains unbearably high, interest rates are rising fast and geopolitical instability continues.

Home price increases have gotten smaller but haven’t stopped. Owners who have several years in homes are probably sitting on a lot of equity. Owners’ equity jumped almost 20% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, according to Federal Reserve data. That’s almost $5 trillion in gains U.S. homeowners are sitting on.

Mortgage refinancing has all but stopped thanks to borrowing rates skyrocketing. Yet, demand for home equity loans and lines of credit jumped 50% during the first five months of the year, according to Equifax. Homeowners are tapping into their home’s increased values at the highest rates in more than a decade.

Homeowners and banks are not in jeopardy of experiencing another 2008-style housing collapse. There is less leverage today. While borrowing rates in the past few years were ultra-low driving up home values, lenders were more disciplined and buyers have more skin in the game. The supply of homes for sale remains very low — less than three and a half months based upon the pace of existing home sales in August.

Still, the stability of the housing market is vital, if the Federal Reserve has a chance of pulling off a “soft-ish” landing, as Chairman Jerome Powell recently described the agency’s preferred economic outcome as it fights inflation. The latest data on a glide path for housing comes Thursday with the September existing home sales report.

Higher borrowing costs and lower homes inventory make a slowdown — not a stop — natural for housing.

Tom Hudson is a financial journalist in Washington, D.C. He’s the chief content officer at WAMU public radio station.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini warns the world economy is in danger - as he predicts an imminent US recession plus more pain for stocks

    The economist fears that ballooning debts will prevent central banks and governments from helping if markets crash and the global economy tanks.

  • Iran’s Crackdown on Filmmakers Continues as the Country Bans Another Director from Leaving

    Filmmaker Mani Haghighi had his passport revoked en route to the London Film Festival. Speaking from Tehran, he explains to IndieWire why he expected repercussions.

  • Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyIn his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one

  • Will the Housing Market Crash in 2023?

    Think of it as a correction, not a crash.

  • Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights to Delaware and Illinois

    Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard that carried 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants to the Massachusetts island where former President Barack Obama owns a mansion. Local officials weren’t told in advance that the migrants were coming.

  • This Simple Dave Ramsey Advice Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Dave Ramsey is a financial expert who is dedicated to helping people build wealth. In fact, if you follow this suggestion, you could potentially end up a multimillionaire. According to Ramsey, there's a really easy solution to end up a multimillionaire that almost anyone can put into place.

  • Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Lottery jackpot climbs to $454 million

    Here are the winning Powerball numbers and results for the lottery jackpot drawing on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

  • Jonah Hill to play John Daly in biopic covering two-time major winner's career

    Actor Jonah Hill is set to produce and star in a biopic about the career of John Daly, per a report from Above the Line.

  • Los Angeles mystery: Who taped meeting with racist rants?

    An anonymously leaked recording of crude, racist remarks and political scheming that led to the resignation of the Los Angeles City Council president and a powerful labor leader left behind a mystery: Who made the tape, and why? The posting of the year-old recording on the website Reddit in the run-up to November’s midterm elections raised obvious suspicions of political motive. The recording was made in a meeting room inside the headquarters of the politically influential labor group -- known locally as “the Fed” -- but it’s not known how the recording was made during a small gathering of friends, or even who was in the room.

  • Poland to buy hundreds of SKorean Chunmoo multiple-rocket launchers

    Warsaw has been on a heavy-weapons shopping spree in South Korea recently, as U.S. suppliers are thought to be tapped out.

  • The Fed is facing a housing Catch-22

    The latest inflation measure from the US government, an 8.4% annual increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has left market watchers with little doubt that the US Federal Reserve bank will hike interest rates by 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting in November.

  • What bank earnings tell us about how consumers are doing amid high inflation, recession worries — ‘It’s not a crack in current numbers’

    For all the worries about inflation’s pinch and the chance of a recession, just-released earnings reports from big banks indicate the wallets of many regular Americans are generally holding up as they cope with higher prices — for now. Stock markets finished Thursday on a rosy note, after starting with a plunge and bouncing with a surge following September inflation data that came in hotter than expected. A day later, comments on third quarter earning calls from leaders at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Wells Fargo and Citibank suggested consumers still had their own bounce despite the pressure.

  • Large banks' profits slide as economic clouds loom

    STORY: Profits slid at the biggest American banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy.JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Wells Fargo showed a slide in net income after turbulent markets and higher interest rates choked off investment banking activity and lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover losses from borrowers who fall behind on payments. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the bank was "hoping for the best" but remained "vigilant and are prepared for bad outcomes."Tactical Income founder Jeff Tomasulo says it is consumers’ behavior that will decide if the banks’ future would be worse."The most interesting part that I think we should take away from this, and it's something that we have to watch, it is so critical, is the consumer. And we saw this in Citibank's earnings, right? You heard them talk about their credit cards and their products, right? Their lending products that have increased tremendously over the last quarter. And it's showing us, and we heard it out of JPMorgan, that the consumer is still spending money right now. Is that because wages are increasing, right? And they're not feeling this inflationary pressures that we've seen? But to me, I always said the really the last shoe to drop, and that could really put a dagger in the overall market and to a lot of these earnings”Despite the drop in profits, shares of JP Morgan, Citi and Wells rose Friday as the banks managed to beat lowered expectations.But not Morgan Stanley. Its stock slumped as it reported a 30% drop in profits - worse than expected.

  • You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead

    Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...

  • HelloFresh to close California facility, lay off more than 600 workers

    HelloFresh SE, which touts itself as the world's largest meal-kit provider, is laying off more than 600 workers and shutting down its production facility in California, which a spokeswoman said was because the plant is too outdated and its lease was due to expire soon.

  • Seven shot, five killed: A timeline of events from the Raleigh mass shooting

    Details of the attack emerged in bits and pieces after the shooting started in the Hedingham neighborhood.

  • Walker v. Warnock: Atlanta voters weigh in on hotly contested US Senate race

    Some voters in Atlanta told Fox News they did not like either of their senate candidates, while others stood firmly in support of Sen. Raphael Warnock.

  • Diesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowPowering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding hug

  • The Most Consumed Energy Sources In Every Country Of Europe

    Though Europe is scrambling to pivot away from fossil fuels, a large portion of the continent continues to rely heavily on coal, natural gas, and oil

  • Patriots elevate Garrett Gilbert, Lil’Jordan Humphrey from practice squad

    The Patriots have not ruled out Mac Jones for Sunday’s game, but they did elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad. If Jones is inactive, Gilbert will backup Bailey Zappe. Jones has missed the past two games with a sprained ankle. The Patriots signed Gilbert to the practice squad Oct. 5 after Brian Hoyer [more]