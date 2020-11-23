Burbank CA Personal Injury Attorney Car Accident Legal Services Launched

A Burbank, California personal injury law firm announced an updated range of legal services and resources for individuals involved in auto accidents.

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / The Law Offices of Andrew Zeytuntsyan, PC, a law firm based in Burbank, California, announced an updated range of legal services for victims of auto accidents. The personal injury attorneys work closely with each client to assess the circumstances of the accident, help them gather all the necessary evidence, and take the steps needed to obtain maximum compensation.

More details can be found at https://local.a2zlegal.com/locations/personal-injury-attorney-burbank-ca.

The latest announcement aims to provide a proactive legal solution for clients who have been involved in auto accidents involving cars, trucks, bicycles and other vehicles.

The Burbank law firm advises victims of auto accidents to record the date, time and circumstances of the accident immediately after the event, but refrain from making an assessment of their general condition, even if they feel uninjured. The adrenaline rush after an accident can often hide internal injuries, and stating that the victim is feeling well can make it harder to obtain the full due compensation.

Clients benefit from a free initial consultation, and if they decide to work with the firm they will not pay any legal fees unless they obtain compensation. This ensures that the legal process is as affordable and stress-free as possible.

The experienced legal team has a solid record of obtaining large settlements for its clients, having established a strong reputation for professionalism and service quality.

A satisfied client said: "Andrew is one of the only attorneys that truly had my best interest at heart. You could tell he was a kind, caring, compassionate and knowledgeable person outside of being an attorney. He goes beyond the call of duty and that ‘s what sets him apart from every other attorney. He has always been available and returns his calls promptly. His staff Is extremely nice and welcoming. I highly recommend Andrew and his team to everyone in need of a skilled and experienced attorney."

With the latest announcement, the Burbank personal injury law firm continues to expand its services according to the latest legal developments.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as at https://www.a2zlegal.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Zeytuntsyan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Law Offices of Andrew Zeytuntsyan, PC

Address: 1306 West Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91506, United States

Phone: +1-323-676-1231

Website: https://www.a2zlegal.com

