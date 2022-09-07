Burbank officer involved in crash that killed bicyclist placed on desk duty: police

A collision involving a Burbank police vehicle that hit a 66-year-old woman riding a bicycle Monday caused her death, police in that southwest suburb said.

Meanwhile, the officer who was behind the wheel has been placed on administrative duty while the case is under investigation, said Deputy Chief William Casey of the Burbank Police Department in an emailed statement.

Denise Blidy was riding a bike about 10:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 77th Street and Central Avenue when a Burbank police vehicle hit her, according to Casey.

Blidy, of the 7700 block of Melvina Avenue in Burbank, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m. that night, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said the cause of Blidy’s death was pending, but Casey said she died of her injuries in the accident.

The incident is being reviewed by the Illinois State Police’s public integrity unit.

“The city of Burbank and members of the Burbank Police Department would like to send our condolences to all the families and friends that were affected by this tragic incident,” Casey said in the statement.