Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Burberry Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Burberry Group had debt of UK£351.6m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from UK£657.4m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£1.20b in cash, so it actually has UK£845.6m net cash.

How Strong Is Burberry Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Burberry Group had liabilities of UK£764.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£1.28b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£1.20b as well as receivables valued at UK£296.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£549.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Burberry Group has a humongous market capitalization of UK£7.43b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Burberry Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Burberry Group has boosted its EBIT by 96%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Burberry Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Burberry Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Burberry Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 93% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Burberry Group's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of UK£845.6m. The cherry on top was that in converted 93% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in UK£644m. So we don't think Burberry Group's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Burberry Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

